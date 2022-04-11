Second victory in three races, this time dominating: the Ferrari F1-75 is indelibly imprinting its brand on an F1 that has collected over 400 thousand appearances in Australia in Melbourne and is preparing to experience another invasion of the public in Imola in two weeks. Here are some extracts from the editorial by the Director of FormulaPassion.it Mauro Coppini present in today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport.

“The Ferrari turned from an ugly duckling into a majestic swan ready to support Charles Leclerc on his big wings to transport him, after the dominance shown in the Australian Grand Prix, to the top of the world championship […] A car capable of transforming porpoising into an act of love towards performance […] But the return of Ferrari to the top, where it seems it can remain for a long time, given the criticality of a Red Bull whose Honda engine seems to suffer from nostalgia due to the growing distance from the parent company, this is not the only surprise of this world championship […] The Australian GP sent us an image of a Formula 1 totally renewed in spirit and substance. An unexpected result, perhaps also by the rapporteurs of the new regulation […] a regulation whose objective was to normalize the technical solutions ended up giving rise to an ever so differentiated line-up. Mechanics have been penalized, away with aerodynamics to discover that different solutions can achieve similar results […] Emphasizing the fights between drivers was a goal centered, with the generational confrontation written in the history of F1 between Russell and Hamilton, Norris and Ricciardo, Ocon and Alonso […] It is no coincidence that the top ten finishers in Melbourne represent eight different teams. Nor that two-thirds of the cars remained in sight of each other throughout the race. […] F1’s love journey with its audience got off to a good start. Time will tell if it will be true love ”.