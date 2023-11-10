An Asian maid ended a 16-year-long working relationship with her Asian employer with a crime. She assaulted him, his wife, and his granddaughter’s privacy, published their pictures on her Facebook account, and directed insulting words at them, including a comment under the child’s picture in which she said, “The granddaughter of devils… my boss.” She also described her as a bad and crying child.

The victim filed a report about the incident with the Dubai Police, which referred the accused to the Public Prosecution and then to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of insulting him using information technology, and assaulting the privacy of the man, his wife, and his granddaughter by posting their pictures on Facebook without their consent. The court ruled to convict her and punish her with a fine of 2,000 dirhams. But she appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which upheld the ruling of the court of first instance.

The facts of the case stated that the accused works as a maid for the victim, and invaded the family’s privacy by publishing several photos on her account that included her photo with him, another photo with his wife, and a photo of his granddaughter, under which she commented in the language of her country that the child was “the granddaughter of devils… my boss.”

She also wrote under another picture, “It is very bad for a child to behave this way,” meaning that she is bad despite her young age. She also published a third picture of herself, describing her as crying a lot, and then later commented on the victim by writing, “My manager found a way to sue me so that he does not pay me.” In exchange for my services for 16 years.

A witness who works as an employee at the victim’s company stated in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she was browsing the “Facebook” network, entered the accused’s account and saw several pictures of the victim, his wife, and his granddaughter, and because she had the accused’s nationality, she was able to read and understand the phrases that she wrote under the pictures, so she spoke She talked to her manager about the matter and informed him of the accused’s behavior.

Upon questioning the victim during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he decided that he had terminated the accused’s services because she was causing problems with other workers at home, and then an employee working for his company in the personnel affairs department told him that there were offensive posts that affected him personally and his family on the accused’s account on the Facebook network. Pointing out that he confirmed it himself when logging into the account, and realized that she had re-published the pictures and abuse more than once, so he filed a report against her with the police.

In turn, a witness from Dubai Police said that she had written down the accused’s statements in the evidence report, noting that the latter told her that she loved the victim’s family, and that she had worked for them for 16 years. She admitted to publishing his pictures and the pictures of his wife and granddaughter, and wrote under the latter’s picture “the granddaughter of devils” because she was convinced that he A bad person, but she did not mean to offend the little girl in other words.

When the accused was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, she denied committing the crimes charged against her, stating that she did not know who did this, and she did not appear at the trial session despite being legally announced the date of the session.

After examining the case by the court of first instance, it stated that it was satisfied with the evidence of proof, according to what was stated in the statements of the victim and the witness, and what was proven in the police evidence report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and then it ruled to convict the accused, but used clemency with her in view of the circumstances and circumstances of the case. She was sentenced in absentia to a fine of 1,000 dirhams for each charge, bringing the total to 2,000 dirhams. For her part, the accused objected to the ruling in absentia, so the court of first instance reconsidered the case, and ruled in her presence that the first ruling was appropriate for the reasons on which it was based, and the accused did not present a defense that would change the court’s conviction, then the ruling was upheld in her presence.

In addition, the accused appealed the initial ruling before the Court of Appeal, and her legal representative argued that the case would not be accepted, since the victim knew about it in May but was informed in December. He also argued that there was no criminal intent.

After examining the appeal, the court found that it was not comfortable with the accused’s denial, and saw it as a form of defense to evade punishment, and ruled to fine her 2,000 dirhams.