The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled a woman imprisoned for two months on charges of working in violation of the terms and conditions of residence permits and staying in the country illegally, and ordered her deportation from the country.

The facts of the case stated that by examining the accused’s data, it was found that she was included in the lists of those fleeing from the sponsor, and that her work permit had expired 471 days ago, and she did not leave on the specified date, or take the initiative to renew it after paying the fine, and she managed her livelihood by working on her own account, as a full-time maid. Partially in different places, violating the conditions and controls of residence permits for work, and the legislation in force in the country.

