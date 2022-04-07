The Dubai Public Prosecution referred a domestic worker, an “Asian maid”, to the misdemeanour court on charges of committing an act of witchcraft and sorcery and using another to provide her with talismans and strange objects, including a doll and a cloth with blood on it that targeted her female servant and affected her physically and mentally – according to the victim’s statements – and the court punished the accused with one month imprisonment And deportation according to the Federal Penal Code.

Assistant Chief Prosecutor in Bur Dubai Prosecution Fahd Abdul Karim Balzmoul said that the victim was subjected to witchcraft and sorcery in her home by the assistant worker.

He added that the victim asked the accused whether she was targeting her with these practices, and the latter denied what prompted the housewife to search her phone to verify herself, and found pictures of works of magic and conversations that she translated during which the maid asked someone in her home to carry out magic works.

By asking the victim about the manifestations of witchcraft that she observed in her home, she reported that she had heard murmurs and strange words from the accused while she was in the bathroom at night, and by searching the accused’s phone, she found that she was communicating with a stranger to do magic, and there is a picture sent, which is a doll and some talismans, and it was confirmed When she saw a piece of cloth with some blood hidden in the accused’s room.

Abdul Karim explained that during the interrogation, the accused admitted that she had contacted one of her relatives in order to communicate with a “religious man”, according to her claim, and he told her that she had to pay 200 dirhams in exchange for praying for her to receive good treatment from her employer, and her relative sent a picture of the doll via the “WhatsApp” application. He requested that she keep it on her phone, attributing this to the fact that it affects the behavior of her employer until she is treated better.

When asked about the items found in her possession, she stated that she had brought it from her village in order to protect her marriage, believing that this purpose would prevent her husband from marrying another woman while she was traveling to work away from her home.

He explained that, based on the context of the incident, the accused had committed an act of sorcery and deception, by performing actions and using methods and means to influence the victim’s body, heart, or will, and also used another (one of her peers) in acts of sorcery and charlatanism with the intention of affecting the body, heart or will of the victim. The victim, accordingly, the domestic worker was referred to the Misdemeanors Court for the charges brought against her. The court ruled that she be imprisoned for a month and deported from the state.

The Public Prosecution warned against resorting to or using witchcraft and sorcery, as the owner of it is convicted and punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams, and deportation of the foreigner.

He pointed out that there is a belief that such actions harm the victims, paralyze their will, blind their insight, and make them submit to some desires against their will, in order to exploit them and influence their decisions, calling on community members to report directly to the practitioners of these rituals and prohibited behaviors.



