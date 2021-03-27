An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday in the Adriatic Sea and was felt by the people of most of southern Italy without causing any casualties or significant material damage, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and relief agencies.

The tremor felt by the inhabitants of Puglia and Abruzzo reached Naples at 13:47 (12.47 GMT), at a depth of five kilometers under the sea.

The rescue teams said in a tweet, “So far, we have not reported any damages or a request for help.”

In 2009, more than 300 people were killed in L’Aquila and its region in central Italy. The same death toll occurred during the Matrici earthquake in 2016.

Italy is located between the Eurasian and African plates and faces high seismic risk in a large part of its territory.