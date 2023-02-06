A powerful earthquake occurred during the early hours of the morning in the center of Turkish territory and in northwest Syria, with devastating consequences and the death of at least 1,600 civilians, a number that is expected to increase. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and aftershocks of less intensity were felt in countries such as Cyprus, Lebanon and Egypt. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that 45 countries offered aid and equipment for the rescue efforts.

The catastrophe seized the scene at dawn on Monday, February 6, after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Turkey and northwestern Syria, causing a tragic balance of more than 1,600 victims between the two countries. , a figure that is expected to grow with the passing of the hours.

According to the latest count by the Turkish authorities, 1,014 people have lost their lives in that country. While in Syria, the official media reported at least 371 deaths in the areas of the territory controlled by the Bashar al-Asad regime, to which another 255 are added in the northwestern areas under rebel control.

Among those killed in Syria are at least 8 Palestinian refugees, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority.

Due to the earthquake, with its epicenter in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, thousands of buildings have collapsed and rescue teams are working to reveal the whereabouts of hundreds of people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke after the tragedy and detailed that almost 3,000 buildings collapsed. In addition, he stated that it is impossible to predict how much the number of deaths can rise, since more than 6,000 citizens of both countries are injured.

This earthquake, the worst that Turkey has suffered in this century, was so powerful that it was even felt in countries like Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and Lebanon, and was even recorded by seismographs in Denmark and Greenland.

In Syria, the earthquake struck a region severely hit by the consequences of years of war. Aleppo, center of the armed conflicts, was one of the most damaged cities along with Latakia, Tartus and Hama.

Devletimiz deprem anından itibaren tüm kurumlarıyla harekete geçmiştir. Valiliklerimiz kendi illerindeki tüm imkânları derhal seferber etmiştir. Depremden etkilenen 10 ilimize mevcut valilerimizle birlikte çalışacak 10 vali daha görevlendirilmiştir. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023



Aleppo’s health director, Ziad Hage Taha, described to Reuters that the wounded arrived at hospitals “in waves”.

The earthquake on Syrian soil also occurred during the early hours of the morning in a context of heavy rain and sleet, which made it difficult for the rescue teams to start their tasks, according to images shown by state television.

After an emergency cabinet meeting headed by President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government launched a “national emergency plan” and ordered a review of the conditions of dams, reservoirs and water stations to ensure supplies to the victims.

Within the consequences, the Bayinas oil refinery suspended its operations temporarily due to a crack in one of its power unit chimneys.

After the first quake, another 7.6-magnitude quake was recorded in Kahramanmaraş, without further details on its effects, the country’s Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

International help for rescue efforts

In his address, Erdogan noted that around 45 countries have offered rescue teams and international entities have issued alerts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notified that units were on their way to support the work, while stressing the need to address affected places for which there is still not much information.

While the European Union reacted quickly and also warned that it is coordinating the shipment of equipment from the Member States. “Europe’s support is already on the way and we are prepared to continue helping in any way we can,” said President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Block countries such as France, Germany and Spain made themselves available to deliver aid units.

Des images terribles nous viennent de Turquie et de Syrie après un tremblement de terre d’une force inédite. La France se tempt prête à contributer une aide d’urgence aux populations sur place. Nos pensées vont aux familles endeuillées. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 6, 2023



“Terrible images reach us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force. France is ready to provide emergency aid to the populations in the place. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” wrote on his Twitter account the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Even Russia and Ukraine put the war aside for a moment to express themselves in solidarity with the affected peoples. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said kyiv is “ready to provide the necessary assistance”, while Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Erdogan and Al-Assad and prepared planes with rescuers for both territories, with whom he maintains cordial ties. .

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has also confirmed aid kits for Syria, warning that this is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the battered Middle Eastern country.

“Millions of people have already been forced to flee by the war in the region and now many more will be displaced by the disaster,” region director Carsten Hansen said in a statement.

With EFE, Reuters and local media