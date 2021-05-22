An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted northwest China (in the early hours of Saturday morning, local time for China), according to a German seismic station.

According to the Geofun seismograph network in Potsdam outside Berlin, the earthquake struck 10 kilometers deep in the sparsely populated province of Qinghai.

Richter scale respectively. There was no initial information available on casualties or potential damage in the area