An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck near the South Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East.

The Unified Geophysical Authority of the Russian Academy of Sciences stated, in a statement, that a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at the coordinates of 44.2 north latitude and 147.9 east longitude, at a depth of 83 kilometers and after 77 kilometers east of Iturope island in the south of the Kuril in the Russian Far East.