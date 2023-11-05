The unbreathable air that we often find in the city, with so much pollution discharged, frequently clouds us a similar reality that occurs further away from our environment, under the sea water. Professor Emma Martínez, from the Toxicology Area of ​​the University of Murcia, has been trying for years to clear that veil to access the secrets of a vital environment that we are also punishing. “I feel that the sea offers us vast knowledge to discover, and we are only beginning to understand the impacts of pollution on this ecosystem.” This toxicologist, current treasurer of the Spanish Association of Toxicology (Aetox), spent a lot of time studying raptors, and wild birds in general, until she ended up directing her research to the ocean, with which “she had always had a special bond and a lot of curiosity.” for everything that happens in it.

Martínez now leads an initiative on toxicology with animals focused particularly on those that live underwater. «The objective we seek is to know what the risks are, in terms of contaminating substances, to which living beings are exposed; and specifically the higher marine species », he explains. Many of them, he clarifies, “are in danger of extinction and water pollution could be considered one of the main reasons for this situation.”

Emma Martínez, in the laboratory.



UMU







The teacher’s passion for the sea, and what happens in it, led her to found the Oceanosphere project. The specialist specifies that a large part of its endangered species are predators. They are long-lived animals that move around wide areas, “which positions them as extraordinary accumulators of toxic substances.” These are harmful components that, in many cases, “can have carcinogenic, neurotoxic, immunotoxic, behavioral and other effects that are closely related to human diseases, even at extremely low concentrations.”

Water pollution can be considered one of the main reasons why many higher marine species are in danger of extinction

Getting to “understand how these substances cause damage at different levels becomes a great challenge.” And that is what it pursues with its initiative, in which, together with the University of Murcia and the Government of the Region, entities such as the Danish public university of Aarhus collaborate; the public manager of the National Museums of Scotland; the Marine Fauna and Cetacean Watching Research Center (Cifamac) Península de Mejillones, Chile; the Riga Zoo in Latvia and the Bonus Balthealth project on pollutants in the Baltic. Its leader points out that they currently also have professional ties and collaborators at the University of Antofagasta (Chile), the University of Louisville (USA), the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the aforementioned Riga Zoo (Latvia) and the Center of Environmental Research (Germany).

Stranding network



Calderón dead on the beach of La Azohía.



JM Rodríguez / AGM







Other members are also incorporated depending on each project, for example from the Antimicrobial Resistance in Animal Health group and the Interlab-UMU group of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. “In another project that we are also developing on neurotoxic risks due to metals in cetaceans, staff from Veterinary Anatomy at the University of Murcia also participate,” for example. And, “obviously”, he acknowledges, “all this would not be possible without the collaboration of the stranding network established in Murcia (through the General Directorate of the Natural Environment), the Oceanografic and other institutions and associations that help us with sampling and the rest”. Martínez highlights the help of José Peñalver, veterinary inspector of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Service of the Ministry, whom he places among Oceanosphera’s permanent collaborators.

Many toxic components that threaten marine mammals, even in very low concentrations, are closely related to human diseases

The initiative of Dr. Emma Martínez is the pioneer in the Region, and one of the few at the national level, in the study and interpretation of environmental contaminants in marine mammals. For this reason, she is proud, “they request our collaboration in many places around the world.” Martínez specifies that at the international level “there are also very few groups that focus their research on toxicology and marine mammals.” Hers, she says, “is really a huge effort and you need the collaboration of many different people to work with these species and understand what contaminants reach them, how they do it and if they are producing effects.” It is a puzzle with many variables to take into account to find the correct interpretation of the results. And he exemplifies this by explaining that the sampling they investigate is merely opportunistic: “Either we depend on the animals that vary (with the information bias that they entail) or when we go out to biopsy with colleagues from Chile (in Chile) we do not know all the variables either.” of individuals. “It is the great challenge.”

“We are just beginning to understand the impacts of pollution on this ecosystem,” explains Dr. Emma Martínez about the sea.

Researchers from the Oceanospherea initiative during a trip to the sea.



UMU







Oceanosphera’s purpose of “researching, educating, and communicating knowledge about the impacts of environmental pollutants in the marine environment” marks the different projects undertaken by the half dozen specialists who share work with Martínez in this initiative, in addition to their various collaborators. , and which are financed, depending on the occasion, with regional, national and international financial support. “Sometimes we get financial aid and other times we don’t, this is one of the big problems of research,” he acknowledges, so that “we do not always have sufficient financial resources to carry out research.” The expert laments: «We need more sources of financing to be able to better develop this research and be able to respond to the various challenges. Also to achieve stability in the team of researchers who accompany me in this experience. Money always acts as a brake on key projects to try to put a stop to threats that, however, do not seem to have a stop.

The medicines also reach whales and dolphins on the coasts of the Region

The Oceanosphera initiative is about to finish a project that “seeks to assess, for the first time, the presence of drugs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics) most used in our area in cetaceans stranded on the coasts of the Region of Murcia,” he explains. the main researcher, Emma Martínez. The purpose of Marfarisk, as this UMU-funded initiative is called, includes “investigating the response of stress biomarkers to exposure to these compounds.” It is part of an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the autonomous communities, and is one of the eight complementary plans, the one dedicated to the marine area, for collaboration of scientific and technical interest between administrations.

For now, explains Martínez, the Oceanosphere team has already compiled and published on “the presence of other environmental pollutants, such as metals, pesticides, industrial compounds, hydrocarbons, plastic derivatives…” in these same specimens. “The incorporation of information on other emerging contaminants of concern in our waters into this large database,” referring to “the most consumed drugs and priority surveillance,” says the specialist, “would add extraordinary value to the risk map.” of contaminants in the waters of our Region.