This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

That poem by Rafael Pombo in which he talked about a poor old lady with nothing to eat, but meat, fruits, sweets, cakes, eggs, bread and fish, seemed to receive a breath of life last week in the high courts of Colombia. Judge Gerardo Botero, of the Supreme Court of Justice, a powerful man with more than 30 years of career in the judicial branch, filed a tutela – a legal resource widely used to guarantee compliance with fundamental rights – against the corporation of which he forms part. part. The reason? A gender exclusion that he saw in the list of three women that President Gustavo Petro had proposed to be chosen as the new Attorney General of the Nation.

Magistrate Botero’s key argument is, more or less, as follows: given that he is a potential voter of the new person who will head the Prosecutor’s Office – it is the Supreme Court of Justice that is in charge of selecting him – he was being prevented from choosing “among the different existing genres.” In his opinion, a list made up only of women directed him to choose “in a mandatory and inexorable manner” “a person of the female sex.” The position of the magistrate, beyond the indignation, ignited, of course, the fire of debate: in a country that is the cradle of poets and lawyers (although fewer and fewer poets, but always more lawyers), walking in the lands of anyone open by free interpretations of the law is a national sport.

President Petro, who has a complicated relationship with various sectors of feminism, this time he did ask that they enter the debate. And he explained his position like this: “When a society discriminates, it is the State that must correct social discrimination with positive discrimination.”

Criminal lawyer Elena Suárez, professor at the Externado University, believes that Judge Botero’s protection leaves aside the fact that it has been women who have historically been discriminated against. “It is women who society, based on gender stereotypes, has prevented us from accessing these types of positions.” She explains that the quota law (581 of 2000, which regulated the participation of women in the branches and bodies of public power) has the purpose of transforming the inequality that affects women. Since men have not suffered discrimination based on their gender, she adds, the law does not seek to protect a lack of protection that does not exist.

The lawyer also believes that the magistrate confuses the concepts of shortlists and lists for the appointment of positions, and that he intends to apply the legal requirements for the formation of lists to shortlists. “The lists must be drawn up including men and women in equal proportion, but not the shortlists.” That is why she believes that President Petro does not ignore the Constitution by presenting a shortlist of only women, which respects the quota law.

Another argument that is difficult to refute is that of history, of which an x-ray can be made in a few moments: from when the first attorney general in Colombia, Gustavo de Greiff, took office, in August 1992, until During the period of the current head of the entity, Francisco Barbosa, 13 people have served in that position – four on an interim basis. Of all of them, only two have been women: Viviane Morales (between January 2011 and March 2012) and Martha Lucía Zamora (in charge, in March 2012). Furthermore, there is no precedent for a shortlist of only women (although there is of only men). You can also see it with numbers: the position of attorney general has been held by women for 15 of the 375 months it has existed.

Botero’s claim ran aground two days later, last Thursday, when the Council of State inadmissible the action due to formal errors: that is, the magistrate presented the protection incorrectly. Wrapped in a judicial whirlwind, he has tried to make it clear that he does not want to be branded as an anti-feminist: “Here is not a controversy of feminism, machismo, it is not trying to be stigmatized or demonized, suddenly exposing myself as an anti-feminist,” he said in Caracol News. He has also expressed that he fears for his safety after the president asked feminism to enter the debate: “Right now I am fearing for my safety, because indeed [Petro] “It is calling on feminists to speak out on this issue.”

Once it ran aground, the plot began to deflate, and left in the air the feeling that it was taking advantage of the long and complicated struggle of women to open places in the spaces of power to try to keep everything the same. In other words, it is only men who reach the highest dignities (for which he used, like a Trojan horse, the flag of equity). But in the end, as usually happens, the one who kicks sinks alone into the mud… in this case, into the mud of meaninglessness.

These are our recommended articles of the week:

At 34 years old, this woman, appointed by Biden, stands up to big technology from her position at the head of the United States trade regulator Despite the reform of the Penal Code that prohibits “annoying, intimidating and offensive acts,” criminal lawyers explain that praying peacefully cannot be included in this legal change. Double world champion, Olympic champion and Ballon d’Or in 2019, the American who has become a flag of social activism, disputes with her club what may be her last match Claudia Goldin’s Swedish Academy Award for her analysis of women workers was a well-deserved honor. Hundreds of women and their babies throw themselves into the sea to save themselves and their children. The testimonies of four young Gambian women who arrived in El Hierro show the most hidden and vulnerable side of the migratory routes The Harvard University professor becomes the third woman to obtain the Bank of Sweden award, after Elinor Ostrom and Esther Duflo They represent the largest Mexican prison population. They are poor, victims of violence and with dependent people in their care. Domitila Miranda is one of them and her case embodies the failure of anti-drug policy. See also Buckingham Palace creates an emoji for the coronation of Charles III

And finally, a recommendation: a concert on YouTube

💃 Ivy Queen’s Tiny Deskby Lorena Arroyo

The Puerto Rican diva Ivy Queen promises at their Tiny Desk concert a trip to his native Puerto Rico, the land “of sofrito, adobo, sazón and reggaeton”, but what he achieves is much more. Not only does it take you to the American public radio office where the legendary format is recorded and takes you to a 25-minute party in which it is impossible not to dance, but it also hooks you with an empowering speech in which the pioneer of this gender (so masculine in its beginnings) gives an idea of ​​everything he has had to fight to get where he is and shows himself as he is.

“I am 51 years old. Embrace your age. We have the right to be happy, to change, to take care of ourselves, to protect ourselves, to make a little pig pa’ save the chavitos when we want to make arrangements, to do what we want,” says in one of her interventions the queen mother of reggaeton, who in this concert appears stunning with curly blonde hair, a purple jumpsuit with a huge flower (which, in her own words, encourages all women to flourish) and very long nails with rhinestones.

In her interventions between songs, Ivy Queen says that doing the Tiny Desk concert takes her out of her comfort zone (who would know if she saw it?), but that she has been a woman of challenges all her life. She claims that a thousand doors were closed to her, but she followed her heart and trusted her talent. “I knew that it shouldn’t be given to me because I had it,” she says. Don’t miss the concert on Tiny Desk’s YouTube, which of course includes their legendary I want to dancea song she published in 2003 and which over time has become a feminist anthem: “I want to dance/You want to sweat/And stick to me/The body rub/I tell you: yes, you can provoke me/That doesn’t mean I’m going to bed.”