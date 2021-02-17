It took seven minutes for this optimistic mood to be thrown into the bin: Suso’s long-range shot, deflected, trolled into the goal – and heads were already hanging again. Gray everyday life at BVB, even under floodlights in the premier class. It took seven minutes before I was fed up again. Because BVB is currently leasing the bad luck. Because Sevilla have only conceded three goals in the last ten competitive games. Because there is a lack of lightness and self-image. Because this season is just screwed up. A never-ending hangover who also kicks his ass with metronomic precision.

1: 1, away goal scored and then BVB is suddenly unleashed. A Marco Reus who tears himself apart, who orchestrates, who combines as light as a feather through the defensive rows. A Mateu Morey who delivers his best performance in the BVB jersey. A Jadon Sancho, who suddenly has a completely different body language and not only works magic, but plowed and toiled. And an Erling Haaland who is out of this world. Like a steamroller, it eats the lawn in Seville, then lets Jadon Sancho serve it as sweet as sugar and bombs BVB into the lead!

There it is again, this BVB, who plays an eye-opening power football. Which tears itself apart as a unit for every centimeter of green space. Who has Mozarte and Beethovens on the pitch and can roll over a team like Sevilla. Speaking of rolling over: the work against the ball on this magical Champions League evening showed that BVB has finally accepted the fight against the adversities of this season and can also reward itself! Marco Reus, who has apparently used his pause to lick his wounds, fights for the ball in the Andalusians’ build-up game, then serves Erling Haaland, who is simply out of this world. And suddenly BVB leads 3-1.

The fact that things get fidgety again in the end is due to the competition. Sevilla can play football and although BVB actually had the Andalusians under control, such a ball can plop in. In the end there is an outstanding away result, but it doesn’t matter, because the evening was magical either way. A Dortmund resident doesn’t ask for more.

That Dortmund have a team that is good enough to beat Sevilla (clearly) is not surprising. That she’s good enough tonight, yes. #SEVBVB – Niklas Levinsohn (@ levins0hn) February 17, 2021

The reaction to the goal conceded in a really difficult phase of the season is really impressive for me. I didn’t expect that at all. Keep going. There’s a lot going on today!#BVB – Jan (@ janp09) February 17, 2021

How can a player look so clumsy and yet be so incredibly elegant. #Haaland #SEVBVB – Chris Mc (@ChrisMc_LII) February 17, 2021

Seems like everyone wants #BVB-Professional impressing his new trainer … #SEVBVB – Sven Westerschulze (@westsven) February 17, 2021

Seville last 10 games: 3 goals conceded

Sevilla today: 3 goals conceded #SEVBVB – Braaland (@braalandSZN) February 17, 2021

WE

CAN

SOCCER

PLAY

!!!#BVB – Braaland (@braalandSZN) February 17, 2021

Erling Haaland is NOT human. He has scored 18 goals in the Champions League in just 13 games. He’s already scored more Champions League goals than: Ballack (16)

Firmino (15)

Zidane (14)

Ronaldo (14)

Adriano (14)

Villa (14)

Tevez (13)

Falcao (12) Still just 20 years old. pic.twitter.com/le5p2gqdYf – FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) February 17, 2021

What a passion, what a will. Borussia how we love you! ??#SEVBVB – Luca. (@LucaWerth) February 17, 2021

Important and dirty victory towards the end. #SEVBVB – BananenTorjäger (@BananenTorj) February 17, 2021