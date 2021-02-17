BVB won an outstanding first leg of the first knockout round at Sevilla FC 3-2. In the Champions League, Borussia showed a face that was missing in Dortmund for a long time. A commentary on a magical night in Andalusia.
BVB is playing a gruesome Bundesliga season; especially in the past few weeks. And yet, there was something like euphoria and excitement to be felt before this game in Andalusia. Stop playing the Bundesliga, stop playing Marco Rose – it’s the Champions League today and the only thing that matters is these 90 minutes. Today BVB is on fire again!
It took seven minutes for this optimistic mood to be thrown into the bin: Suso’s long-range shot, deflected, trolled into the goal – and heads were already hanging again. Gray everyday life at BVB, even under floodlights in the premier class. It took seven minutes before I was fed up again. Because BVB is currently leasing the bad luck. Because Sevilla have only conceded three goals in the last ten competitive games. Because there is a lack of lightness and self-image. Because this season is just screwed up. A never-ending hangover who also kicks his ass with metronomic precision.
And then, then came Mo Dahoud. This incredibly talented footballer who just can’t get his art onto the pitch. Which had already been sorted out under Edin Terzic. Who is only on the pitch because Thomas Delaney is going to be a father. This Mo Dahoud is fed up and packs all his frustration in a rocket that kisses all of Dortmund awake!
1: 1, away goal scored and then BVB is suddenly unleashed. A Marco Reus who tears himself apart, who orchestrates, who combines as light as a feather through the defensive rows. A Mateu Morey who delivers his best performance in the BVB jersey. A Jadon Sancho, who suddenly has a completely different body language and not only works magic, but plowed and toiled. And an Erling Haaland who is out of this world. Like a steamroller, it eats the lawn in Seville, then lets Jadon Sancho serve it as sweet as sugar and bombs BVB into the lead!
There it is again, this BVB, who plays an eye-opening power football. Which tears itself apart as a unit for every centimeter of green space. Who has Mozarte and Beethovens on the pitch and can roll over a team like Sevilla. Speaking of rolling over: the work against the ball on this magical Champions League evening showed that BVB has finally accepted the fight against the adversities of this season and can also reward itself! Marco Reus, who has apparently used his pause to lick his wounds, fights for the ball in the Andalusians’ build-up game, then serves Erling Haaland, who is simply out of this world. And suddenly BVB leads 3-1.
The fact that things get fidgety again in the end is due to the competition. Sevilla can play football and although BVB actually had the Andalusians under control, such a ball can plop in. In the end there is an outstanding away result, but it doesn’t matter, because the evening was magical either way. A Dortmund resident doesn’t ask for more.
And suddenly the black and yellow world is all right again. Not because a game is won. Not because BVB has taken a big step towards the quarter-finals. No, because BVB is back and has shown a face that suddenly made me hot as frit grease for the derby on Saturday! And I was finally able to feel it again, this real love.