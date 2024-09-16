Wizards of the Coast is about to release the set of Magic Duskmourn: House of Horror and it’s coming just eight weeks after the release of Bloom Burrow. But if you are also passionate about video games, as well as Magic The Gatheringthen you’ll be happy to know that one of the new cards has a reference to theDishonored Exterior.

The card in question is Creeping Peeper, a card that requires one blue mana and one of any color to play, with a power of 2/1. The creature will allow you to cast an enchantment, unlock a door, or flip a permanent.

But the thing that made the players speculate the most was Magic is the illustration of this card. This is because many have noticed that in one of the many books behind the creatures there is the symbol of theDishonored Exterior. In the game world created by Arkanethe only ones to have that brand are Crow, Emily And Daudall playable characters in the series. It remains to be seen whether Creeping Peeper will prove to be powerful during gameplay, as well as having a clear reference to Dishonored.

In the meantime, fans of both titles can enjoy this little gem and dream of other future collaborations, and they already do, since for many fans this reference is not a coincidence. The reason? It could be a subtle teaser for the arrival of a set dedicated to Dishonored. Just think that recently it was possible to buy the Assassin’s Creed Worlds Elsewhere set, so it wouldn’t be the first time that a video game enters the world of Magic. Not only that, Wizards of the Coast has already collaborated with Bethesda for the release of the set dedicated to Fallout.

We remind you that Magic Duskmourn: House of Horror will be released on September 27, 2024so the release is really close.