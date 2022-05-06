The heads of Hangar 13 are leaving the Californian team that is part of 2K Games.

Despite the fact that its different installments generate disparate opinions, the Mafia saga enjoys a good name among players. Therefore, it is not surprising that Hangar 13 and 2K Games are working on a new delivery of the franchise, something we know thanks to information from Kotaku.

The American media reports that, according to a close source, there is a new project under development in the Californian studio. It would be a prequelso the story would take place before the known facts in the three numbered installments of the series, something that would have been valued for a few years.

Is in an early stage of developmentOf the state of production they cannot leave many more details beyond what is found at an early stage of development. The code name of the project is Nero, and it is expected to be a prequel and change the engine, making use of the benefits of Unreal Engine 5 instead of the one used for the latest remasters.

Despite all this information, surely the situation is not ideal right now within the team. The director of Hangar 13 has left the studio recently, a fact that causes the project to change hands and generates certain doubts regarding the health of the development.

The director has left the studioIn an internal communication shared with media such as VentureBeat, Haden Blackman announced his departure to the teammates he has led to date. Blackman was part of LucasArts at the time and was also in charge of supervising the production of the third installment of Mafia. Now it will probably be Nick Baynesfrom the Brighton office, whoever takes the shops.

In November of last year, new information suggested that the new Hangar 13 game codenamed Volt had been cancelled. At that moment a new Mafia game was already mentionedwhich had supposedly been discussed within the team, but was in no way under development.

The latest release in the Hangar 13 saga is the remake of the first installment, which

returns the splendor to the saga after a few years generating doubts about it. If you want to know more about him, we encourage you to take a look at the analysis of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

