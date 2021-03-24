A documentation found during the search of two houses in Las Torres de Cotillas has been crucial for the coup inflicted on an Italian mafia organization. The National Police and the Italian Carabinieri corps, in a joint operation, have managed to dismantle a criminal group of mafia origin that acted under the name of Moretti Battery. According to sources from the body, the network operated within the Foggian mafia or Fourth Mafia and was mainly dedicated to the control of the Italian region of Foggia through violence and coercion.

As a result of this operation, the sources specified, two people have been arrested in Italy who, allegedly, operated within the mafia. These allegedly were dedicated, in addition to controlling that Italian region, to drug trafficking, arms trafficking and money laundering.

In the coup, eight coordinated searches were carried out in homes in Italy and Spain. Two of them, the sources explained, occurred in Las Torres de Cotillas. Investigators found various amounts of hashish, cocaine and marijuana, a semiautomatic pistol that had been stolen, more than 35,000 euros in cash, scales and material to cut and make drugs, in addition to numerous mobile devices and documentation of the crimes under investigation. The National Police highlighted that the records deployed in Las Torres de Cotillas were “vital” for the outcome of the investigation.

The investigations began in 2019 focusing on this Italian group. Pulling the thread, however, the investigators came to detect two other criminal organizations that were in direct contact with the investigated group and that made contributions of money for the purchase of drugs. As an intermediary between these organizations and the acquisition of the drug was one of the main investigated, whose function was to make trips to Spain and Morocco to organize the purchase and subsequent transfer of hashish to Italy.

In one of these trips to Spain, the Italian agents requested police cooperation in order to investigate the events. After several efforts by the National Police, it was possible to identify two people in Las Torres de Cotillas who were supposedly in charge of transporting hashish to Italy. Both had backgrounds related to drug trafficking. Thanks to this investigation, the sources highlighted, it was possible to demonstrate the direct link between the Italian criminal organization and the purchase of narcotic substances in Spain.

The agents, in the records, discovered different types of drugs prepared for sale, as well as cash divided into plastic bags in which the type of narcotic substance was specified and that were destined for different members of the organization. The investigation is still open.