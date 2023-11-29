Rafael Lacava in La Guaira (Venezuela), on September 21. Matias Delacroix (AP)

A video has gone viral on social networks in which Rafael Lacava, governor of the strategic state of Carabobo, member of the national leadership of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, a political cadre personally close to Nicolas Maduro, appears meeting with officials Chinese, stating that the Venezuelan economy “is in a transition, which has the Chinese model as a reference.”

The political leader then stated that he has traveled to Shanghai as Nicolas Maduro’s personal envoy and added that “that is why he has come so many times.” The flow of officials present in the Asian giant, he maintained, is a clear sign of interest in developing a path of market socialism.

Lacava’s comments have had an impact on the local debate, and seem to contribute to what is a relatively widespread impression among economic analysts: that the shift to the market economy that the Chavista government has decided on starting in 2019 is here to stay. and that the conflicts with capital, the takeover of companies, massive nationalizations, the workers’ government and the disproportionate controls of the economy remain for another time. That is, the school of Hugo Chávez.

Although politically the relations between both nations have been excellent, and Venezuela has taken care of accompanying all Chinese demands and concerns in the international arena – as well as China’s those of Venezuela – in the economic field, disagreements have been frequent and experiences They haven’t been that good.

Since the time of Hugo Chávez, China has lent Venezuela millions of dollars to finance development projects – oil, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial, under the promise of guaranteeing technological transfer – that have evaporated within the framework of systemic corruption. of the Bolivarian government, and that have irritated Beijing.

One of the most eloquent examples of this mess is represented by the case of the so-called “Chinese Fund”: an agreement that Chávez reached with Hu Jintao to create a revolving account destined to finance various development projects, and that in the long run has been It has become one of the most well-known corruption cases of the many of Chavomadurismo.

It has been reported from various sources that several Chinese officials have complained to Maduro about the disorderly and wasteful management of the resources provided at this time. The nation’s debt to China – in particular, Venezuelan Petroleum’s debt – is gigantic.

Because of these failed experiences, the Chinese had not lent more money to Venezuela. For various reasons, the Chinese oil companies present in the country, private and public, had paralyzed their operations in the country to a minimum, which are only now being reactivated.

Within the power structure of the ruling party, Lacava – an extravagant governor who has become one of the most effective public managers of Chavismo – has always been viewed with suspicion by the statist, anti-business and communal revolutionary orthodoxy expressed by leaders. like Diosdado Cabello, the so-called “original Chavismo”. Although he has internal detractors and is harshly criticized by the opposition on social networks, Lacava has been occupying spaces of power by virtue of his electoral drag and his personal loyalty to Maduro.

“I think this is an economically oriented statement, which does not necessarily have an impact on political decisions,” says economist and academic Leonardo Vera. “The case of the special economic zones that Maduro has presented is a good example. China has been a fundamental ally of Venezuela for 15 years, and the cooperation proposed at this time consists of opening the way for its businessmen to invest in Venezuela, but I do not think there is money or loans for electoral proselytizing purchases. The Chinese have lost a lot of money in Venezuela, they have failed, their investments are very low and they hardly use the local experience as an example.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.