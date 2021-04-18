Soccer is often a occult science. Suddenly, without reasonable explanation, without a striker leaving of 40 goals, without a template being dismantled, without a brutal discharge of injurieswithout a successful coach getting off the boat, a team collapses. There is no apparent reason, but it happens. Is a sudden death. It occurs in the Getafe (follow the game live on AS.com). Explained it this week Bush, that last year he scored 14 goals and now has six: “It may happen that doing the same job the results are different.”

Dramatically different, one might say in this case. A year ago, at this point, Getafe was fifth, with 48 points, four of the Champions League, and there were scored 39 goals. Now it’s fifteenth, only four points above the descent (he has 30), with the Himalayas of Madrid and Barça pending, and adds only 22 points, the worst record of First. There are no apparent reasons for the cataclysm. Bordalás continues, who in the three seasons in First has left him eighth and one fifth twice. And there has been no displacement of footballers due to the crisis. Of the twelve most used last season, only Jorge Molina has come out. Unlike. In summer reputed players such as Cucho Hernández or Ünal arrived and in winter, in view of the emergency, promises / almost realities such as Aleñá or Kubo.

Bordalás, to zero with Madrid

But nothing has worked. Getafe carry a win in twelve games and only one goal in the last four. Angel, who was one centimeter from Barça last winter, has not scored a goal since January 11. Bush He has only done three in 2021. Cucho is injured. An I he left with Turkey and returned with coronavirus.

Bordalás, during a Getafe match.

Getty Images



The statistics do not explain the downturn either. Getafe does not live off the ball, but their possession is identical to that of recent years (46%) and traces their records of losses, recoveries and passes. It is also still the team that fouls the most. For the match he recovers Enes Ünal and Chakla. Cabaco and Cucho are still out.

In the last 22 games Getafe has only gotten one victory and one draw against Madrid. And with Bordalás it has never beaten him either.

In box

In Madrid, his clinical picture worsens. Behind, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos Y Lucas Vazquez they are still out, but also Nacho is sanctioned and Mendy, with a soleus overload that will keep him out for ten days, it also fell at the last minute. None of the four starting defenses are available and It only has one central, Militao. So it is mandatory to pull the subsidiary Chust and of Marcelo and Odriozola if Zidane tries to suture the other wound, the loss of Casemiro, sent off against Barça. Valverde He could be the third man in midfield. If he repeats as a right back, Isco room would be made.

To the French, who could only summon 14 footballers of the first template (He called four of the subsidiary at night, after having played 90 minutes with Castilla yesterday), two of them goalkeepers, Rotation becomes almost impossible when Madrid await another four games in ten days (Getafe, Cádiz, Betis, Chelsea is the sequence). Exhaustion will mark the way to glory.