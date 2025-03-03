Gregorio Marañón Hospital has created The first non -invasive system in the world of global heart mapping in real time, called Corify, fruit of twenty years of research and has already been applied to treat arrhythmias in 1,800 patients, half under the umbrella of clinical studies, and the other half after obtaining the CE certification, outside research protocols.

This technological innovation consists of A vest with electrodes That, adhered to the trunk of the person under study, allow simultaneously registering the electrical activity in all cavities of the main body of the circulatory system, quickly and precisely, in just ten minutes.

With this device, Doctors can observe a three -dimensional representation of the heartwithout having to have subject the patient to catheterization, a computerized axial tomography (TAC) or a previous resonance, improving their safety and comfort, as well as the detection and treatment of arrhythmias, facilitating clinical decision making in an optimal time.

Facilitates diagnosis

The Madrid Minister of Health, Fatima Matute, has known on Monday this technology applied in a demonstration made in the maternal-child of this center, where she has dedicated “applause” to the professionals who “find Solutions for real problems of people. “

Matute has been proud of this “Milestone of Madrid Health” And he has recognized the work of the professionals of the cardiology service of this hospital, which is “among the best in the world”, according to the classification of the American Newsweek magazine.





Corify has been the result of twenty years work of the Cardiology Service Team of the Translational Research Laboratory of Marañón, with the collaboration of its Health Research Institute, the Innovation Support Unit and the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

This technology It facilitates both the diagnosis to decide whether an intervention is necessary as support during catheterisms, helping clinicians identify the region of the heart that causes irregularity and inequality in its functioning.

Cost reduction

Another advantages of the device is that can significantly reduce the costs associated with arrhythmias managementbeing the area of ​​cardiology one of those that concentrates more resources and patients.

Has already obtained the CE certification, which allows its commercial sale in the European Union and its use in hospitals and cardiac care centers of Old Continent.

Currently, they are analyzing the behavior of heart areas With fibrosis or scar To see if from outside the need for defibrillator or other treatments can be predicted.





The arrhythmiassuch as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, affect millions of people worldwide, which entails significant health risks.

Prevalence of arrhythmias

More than 30% of adults will suffer from arrhythmiaS, which means increasing the risk of mortality and also suffering from stroke and heart failure, a problem that is increasing.

Traditional methods for the electrical study of the main body of the circulatory system They are less effective, more incomplete, or need to go associated with complex radiological systems and more harmful to the patient.

Corify was chosen as The innovation of the year by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology of the European Commission in 2020.