The Court of First Instance Number 98 of Madrid has summoned the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezto what attend a conciliation ceremony on February 12 for a lawsuit filed by Alberto González Amadorthe boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusofor an alleged violation of the right to honor.

It is worth remembering that the head of the Executive You are not required to appear in person.but you can do so through your legal representation, in this case the State Attorney’s Office, as confirmed by legal sources to Europa Press.

If Sánchez chooses not to conciliate, González Amador may continue with the lawsuit for a violation of the right to honor or may resort to criminal proceedings with a complaint for insults and slander.

The Madrid president’s partner sued the head of the Executive last October, to whom he demands 100,000 eurosfor referring to him as a “confessed criminal.” In parallel, he also sued the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, for the same events and demands compensation of 50,000 euros.