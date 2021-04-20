The Commercial Court number 17 of Madrid has this morning prohibited FIFA, UEFA, LaLiga and the football federations from adopting any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way, directly or indirectly, the launch of the Superliga. The very precautionary judicial decision, which has been taken at the request of the Super League itself, vetoes these institutions from taking “any sanctioning or disciplinary measure” against the clubs that join the new competition, as well as against the players and managers thereof.

The decision has been adopted after the European Superleague Company SL has requested the “unprecedented precautionary measure” to prevent soccer regulatory bodies from taking any action that may go against the new competition, which has led to a revolution in the world of soccer. .

The judge has taken seven measures to stop any action that could harm the development of the Super League. The first of these is for FIFA and UEFA to adopt measures or make statements that may limit “directly or indirectly” the preparation of the new competition, at least for the duration of the judicial procedure opened in the Madrid Commercial Court.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.