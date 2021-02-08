There are always headlines about the Bundeswehr. The soldiers are currently actively helping to fight Corona. The Bundeswehr Association warns of the consequences.

Berlin – The Bundeswehr also has to help properly in the fight against the corona pandemic. A total of around 25,000 emergency services are currently providing assistance. In health authorities, vaccination centers, nursing homes, also in Portugal: the men and women help where they can. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) has already signaled her willingness to send even more soldiers to the health authorities in order to keep the follow-up under control even with higher corona incidences.

For a long time there were discussions about the fact that the Bundeswehr was not helping quickly enough. The ostensible problem: The soldiers have to be asked because they cannot send themselves into action. Fear of being too expensive was often cited as a reason why this did not happen. It is now regulated: The Bundeswehr does not issue an invoice.

Bundeswehr in Corona: In the long run, administrative assistance will be difficult

The German Federal Armed Forces Association, a non-partisan interest group, is now warning of a weakening of the operational capability of the Federal Armed Forces through all these aid measures. In the long run, the administrative assistance could not be provided, said the boss, André Wüstner, in an interview with Rheinische Post. “We currently have to be very careful that we do not drift into a gradual loss of our operational capabilities.”

Due to the additional hygiene precautions in addition to administrative assistance, training and practice would be canceled in many places. Wüstner expresses his opinion quite openly: “It is madness that the Bundeswehr, as an organization that is not responsible, has been serving uninterruptedly for over a year because others simply don’t get it.”

The head of the Bundeswehrverband speaks of “state and administrative failure”: “The structures have been systematically neglected. This is now taking its toll and is reflected in the completely inadequate staffing and material resources, and not just in the health authorities. ”He demands that we learn quickly from the past few months:“ The federal government should present a report by the summer and show the consequences are.”

Corona pandemic / Bundeswehr: “mild breeze” compared to other threat scenarios

In Wüstner’s eyes, the corona pandemic is “a mild breeze compared to the threat scenarios that we should actually have to deal with.” Water and electricity supply paralyzed.

In general, Wüstner sees a need for action in the Bundeswehr: “Because the way we are currently positioned, it is not enough to be able to react as best as possible to risks and threats both abroad and at home.” (cibo)

