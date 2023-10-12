In the year 1600, a stellar moment in the history of science occurred. Tycho Brahe, a Danish nobleman obsessed with precisely measuring the movements of the stars, met in Prague with Johannes Kepler, a German of humble origins with an inclination for mysticism and science that today seems contradictory. Kepler, inspired by Copernicus, sensed that the solar system made more sense with the star at the center, but he needed data to corroborate his model. At that time, astronomers created navigation charts and astrological predictions with crude observations collected centuries before and few considered it necessary to collect precise measurements. Brahe had accumulated these measurements, but he kept the Earth at the center of his solar system and hid his observations from Kepler, who was only able to see them after the Dane’s death in 1601. These data allowed Kepler to mathematically describe the movements of the planets around him. of the Sun and paved the way for Isaac Newton to explain to us, with gravity, why they move like that.

Four centuries later, scientists aspire to a scientific revolution as significant or more than that led by those who discovered the position of the Earth in the cosmos. Despite the progress of neuroscience since the years of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, there is still a great deal that is unknown about the brain, how it generates consciousness or memory, or how to cure many neurological diseases. Magazine Science publish today a series of articles that show the effort to obtain the data that are the basis of any significant advance in knowledge.

The jobs are part of the Brain Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN), a project launched in 2017 by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The project involves hundreds of scientists using the latest technologies to locate cells in the brains of humans and other animals, and characterize them one by one by their genetic expression, shape and other traits. They have already done so with more than 3,000 types of human cells, revealing aspects that distinguish them from those of other primates and that will allow them to identify, for example, which of them are more prone to specific mutations that cause neurological diseases.

One of the findings of the collaboration is that, as in the kitchen, different stews can be prepared with the same ingredients. Although there are cells specific to some brain regions, many differences between regions occur because they have different proportions of the same cell types. As Alyssa Weninger and Paola Arlotta, from the universities of North Carolina and Harvard, respectively, explain in one of the articles, there are exceptions to this general rule. For example, the primary visual cortex contained particular types of inhibitory neurons. The data show that evolution has not produced the appearance of new types of brain cells that justify the different functions of the brain, but rather that it is small variations within the same cell types and changes in the abundance of these cells per region that create circuits. different brains.

There is no human brain

Juan Lerma, researcher at the Alicante Institute of Neurosciences, points out that the enormous amount of data obtained with the new techniques “is not going to give us the solution to the problems of knowledge of the human brain and reveals things that were already known, but this It is the way to demonstrate that knowledge is solid.” One of the highlights for Lerma is the great variability found between brains, “something that had been seen in non-invasive brain imaging tests in humans.”

“This tells us that it is important that studies in humans include a large number of cases, because you can have a study with 500 brains that gives you some results and, later, you do an analysis of 30 of those brains and the results are different” , exemplified. In a study Led by Nelson Johansen, from the Allen Institute, in Seattle (USA), the genetic expression of individual cells in the cerebral cortex of 75 individuals was analyzed and only small differences were found that could be explained by factors such as age, sex, ancestry or whether it came from healthy or sick people. “There is no prototypical human,” summarize Weninger and Arlotta.

“The knowledge derived from these studies will be fundamental to answer some classic questions in neuroscience, such as what are the fundamental differences between the human brain and that of our closest relatives, such as chimpanzees,” says Ignacio Sáez, researcher at the Hospital Mount Sinai, New York.

One of the jobs that today publishes Science, signed as first author by Nikolas Jorstad of the Allen Institute, analyzes the genetic expression of cells in the middle temporal gyrus, a region critical for language comprehension, in humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, macaques and marmosets. The researchers saw that all these primates share, to a large extent, the same cell types that appeared at one point in evolution and have been conserved with the appearance of new species. Only a few hundred genes showed expression patterns only seen in humans. These data suggest that the obvious differences between a marmoset and a human arise from a few molecular and cellular changes.

Among the articles of Science, there are also works that analyze cells at key moments in brain development before and just after birth. Knowledge of these moments can also help produce better models to study the human brain, something very difficult to do with flesh and blood volunteers, or better understand which animal models can be useful to advance knowledge of the organ of consciousness. Arlotta is an international reference in the construction of organoids, three-dimensional models created from stem cells that simulate the structure of the brain.

Javier de Felipe, a CSIC researcher who has participated in large international collaborations such as the Human Brain Project, believes that these types of projects help “to improve communication between scientists,” by being able to precisely define “how many types of neurons there are in the brain.” brain, which is something we do not know, and also see the relationship that these genetic or morphological characteristics of the cells have with the function they develop.” “These types of projects give us a lot of data that we will then have to start making sense of,” he explains. Juan Lerma agrees that this, “in a way similar to what the sequencing of the human genome meant, is a map.” “When you have a map of a territory, the next thing you have to do is start exploring that territory,” he says.

As happened 400 years ago with Brahe and Kepler, the data, and the expensive and precise tools needed to harvest it, will precede the great discoveries that will change our vision of the world, including that of those who do not understand transcriptomics or planetary movements. As then, behind this project to know all the cells of the brain, their location and their functions, is the money of a tycoon. Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft who died in 2018, founded the Allen Institute for Brain Science in 2003, the organization that, together with the NIH, leads the initiative. Unlike the Danish nobleman, the institution created by the techno-millionaire will make the data obtained in this project available to all the new Keplers who try to understand reality with them.

