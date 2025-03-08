A macrodispositive of the Mossos in mobile stores is more job infractions than stolen phones

The last macrooperative of the Mossos d’Esquadra against multirreincididad (the thefts and robberies committed by criminals who accumulate several criminal records) has found two stolen mobile phones. This is reported by the Catalan police in a statement in which it accounts for the device made in more than 60 mobile phones sales stores, where what agents have found most are violations of labor rights. Specifically, 36 infractions of labor regulations.

Barcelona City Council pays a lawyer seven victims of robberies but leaves out the most serious crimes

As explained by the Autonomous Police, agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra, together with Labor Inspectors, have made a macrodispositive of administrative inspections on Friday to about 60 mobile phone stores in Barcelona. The action is part of the Police Plan “against the phenomenon of multirreincididad” that has, as one of its objectives, “detect objects that come from thefts and robberies” as well as the “collusion” of some stores with thieves.

The balance of the macro -inspection has been the recovery of two stolen mobile phones. Highest has been the figure of files open by the Labor Inspection due to vulnerations of labor regulations: 22 minor offenses have been detected due to lack of registration of the workday of store workers as well as 14 very serious infractions due to lack of employee’s employment contract.

On the other hand, the Mossos have also reported that they have detected 13 infractions due to lack of registration of stores; 17 Vulnerations of mandatory communications and 14 administrative infractions of the Consumer Code.

The Mossos Plan is incardinated in the concern that the City Council of Barcelona and the Generalitat has shown by the multirreincidental thieves, and that taken to the Consistory to even support the tightening of the punishment to the thefts of the mobile phones, despite being a measure rejected by the progressive sectors of the judiciary and the law. These sectors ask to focus on the poverty conditions that lead to commit crimes as well as in criminal structures, such as mafias, which use the most vulnerable to commit criminal acts.

Hemeroteca | Carme Guil, magistrate: “harden the Criminal Code never solves social problems”



Yes, alignment between administrations has been achieved to collect the glove to the main claim of the Judiciary: Government, Generalitat and City Council presented in early December the reinforcement of criminal courts to judge thefts and robberies, a type of views that should be celebrated quickly, but that in Barcelona accumulated delays of about a year.