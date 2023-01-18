There is an unsettling fact: in a person’s body there are more bacterial cells (38 billion) than humans (30 billion). One of the priests of microbiology, the American Frederick Bushmaneven invites us to stop seeing the human being as an individual organism and to consider it rather as a coral reef inhabited by billions of other beings. A macro-study now reveals that these tiny tenants jump from one person to another in enormous proportions: two cohabitants share 12% of the strains in their intestines and up to 32% in their mouths, including bacteria associated with problems such as cancer, obesity , diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, according to the first signatory of the research, the Spanish microbiologist Mireia Valles. Some diseases historically considered non-communicable have a contagious component. “It is a paradigm shift”, proclaims Vallès.

The new study has analyzed stool and saliva samples from about 5,000 people from 20 countries on five continents. The results confirm that social interactions determine the composition of the so-called microbiome, even in the gut. A mother shares with her young children 34% of the bacterial strains in her intestine. Two people living together, 12%. Two twin brothers residing in different houses, 8%. And two independent adults from the same city, also 8%. Inherited microorganisms are lost after childbirth: it is coexistence that marks the microbiome. “The percentage that an adult shares with her mother is the same as the percentage that he shares with people he lives with or with work colleagues,” says Vallès, from the University of Trento, in Italy.

Three out of every four deaths in the world are caused by so-called non-communicable diseases, such as cancer, heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and asthma. More of 40 million people die every year in the world from these causes, according to the World Health Organization. The Canadian microbiologist brett finlay launched a provocative hypothesis three years ago. “Are non-communicable diseases communicable?”, he wondered. in the magazine Science. Finlay argued that factors such as junk food, smoking and alcohol consumption cause an imbalance in the microbiome, which can influence noncommunicable diseases or their risk factors, such as obesity. That altered microbiome “could be transmitted from person to person, potentially contributing to the spread of disease,” according to Finlay.

800 species of bacteria

The new work points in the same direction. “Our results reinforce the hypothesis that several diseases and conditions that are currently considered non-communicable should be re-evaluated,” the authors state in their study, published this Wednesday. in the magazine Nature, vanguard of the best world science. It is the largest investigation into the transmission of the human microbiome conducted to date.

The signatories have looked at more than 800 species of bacteria, identifying the ultra-specific strains of each person. “Sharing 8% is a lot, because with whom we have not been in contact we have zero”, emphasizes Vallès, born 32 years ago in Vic (Barcelona). Her study confirms that the microbiome in the mouth is transmitted differently than it is in the depths of the digestive tract. “By the oral route, the vehicle is saliva, but we still do not know the specific mechanism of the intestine. It could be due to lack of hygiene, due to a fecal-oral transmission that later reaches the intestine, but it is not clear, ”acknowledges the microbiologist.

Colored image of ‘Helicobacter pylori’ bacteria under a microscope.

Researchers from a dozen countries have participated in the macro-study, including the agronomist engineer Maria Carmen Collado, from the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology of the CSIC, in Paterna (Valencia). Collado is a specialist in the so-called vertical transmission of the microbiome, from mothers to children. “Now we have seen that horizontal transmission, from person to person, is very important, much more than what was initially thought,” he highlights.

The microbiome is in the spotlight of the scientific community. Three months ago, a team from Yale University (United States) announced that a common microbe in the human intestine is suspected of playing an important role in the development of colorectal cancer, the second deadliest tumor in the world. Some strains of this bacterium, called Morganella morganii, produce molecules that are toxic to human DNA which, when injected into mice, cause tumors. Another common bacteria in the stomach, the Helicobacter pyloriis associated with an increased risk of gastric cancer.

Mireia Vallès’s team has detected some microbes that are transmitted more than others. Many do not even have a name yet, despite their apparent importance, according to the scientist. “What surprises us in general is that there are some bacteria that we know very little about, that have never been cultured, and that are at the top of the ranking [de microbios compartidos]”, warns Valles. His group has turned to metagenomics, the large-scale analysis of all the genetic material present in stool and saliva samples.

the microbiologist brett finlay, a pioneer of the hypothesis, applauds the new research, in which he has not participated. “It is a fascinating study, which feeds on what I myself raised: that non-communicable diseases are potentially transmissible through the microbiome”, says this researcher from the University of British Columbia, in Canada. “These results really reinforce the concept that you can potentially acquire microbes bad (disease-causing) of other people transmissible. This makes us rethink policies against noncommunicable diseases, which currently account for the largest share of morbidity and mortality worldwide,” argues Finlay. “Choose your partners wisely,” she jokes.

