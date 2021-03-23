After the call of the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to vote on the Profits project in a special session on Saturday, the PRO deputy, Waldo wolff He sent him a letter asking him to revise the date because that day begins the Jewish Passover, although he clarified that he would attend anyway.

“It is public knowledge that that same Saturday, when the first star came out, the Jews began to celebrate our Passover,” Wolff begins by pointing out and adds: “I wonder if we would have a session on Holy Thursday or on a Virgin’s Day. Nor would I agree to develop it those days. “

Along these lines, he considered that it seemed to him “a carelessness or a lack of respect”, that this commemoration is not taken into account.

“I have the obligation to state that, having so many business days in the calendar to carry out an ordinary session, it seems to me minimally an oversight or a lack of respect, What an involuntary discount, surely due to ignorance, “he explained.

Although Wolff says that it would be “hypocritical” to say that that day leaves aside activities and obligations, he assures that for those who profess the Jewish religion it is a date of “preparation” and they usually attend the temple. “In my particular case, I move ahead of time to a family meeting far from my place of residence,” he adds.

For all that, he asks Massa to “revea the date of the session cited out of respect for those of us who intend to carry out our rituals on days that are public knowledge. ”

Although he clarifies, that if he does not do it and the session is held that Saturday he will attend the same. “I will adapt my family and religious commitments to the aforementioned session, without requesting any privilege such as remote assistance,” he concluded.

Waldo Wolff is one of the legislators who asked the most for the return of 100% face-to-face sessions.

The short-circuits between the ruling party and the opposition due to the treatment of the biofuel extension ended up having an impact on the date of the session to vote on the Income Tax project and Massa ended up calling, atypically, for a Saturday.

Look also