Shot: a machine gun and cartridges were found in the ashes of a burnt-out hotel near Krasnodar

Near Krasnodar, on the ashes of the burnt-out Aquarius hotel, a Soviet light machine gun and cartridges were found. This became known Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, everything happened the day before in the Absheron region. The area of ​​the fire in the Russian region was 520 square meters. Previously, the wiring in the hotel shorted. The damage from the fire exceeded 10 million rubles.

According to Shot, while clearing the rubble, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found a barrel with a receiver of a 7.62 mm RPK machine gun and 50 rounds of ammunition in the basement of a burnt building.

Law enforcement officers began communicating with the businessman who owned the burnt hotel. No criminal case has yet been initiated.

Earlier it was reported that two residents of the Rostov region discovered a warehouse with ammunition in their own storage room of an apartment building. Those who found it – father and son – handed over all the ammunition to law enforcement officers.