In the Lipetsk region, a teenager was detained for talking about plans to commit a terrorist attack at a school. A 16-year-old schoolboy sympathized with banned organizations, promoted their activities and corresponded with a messenger user.

The guy faces up to 20 years in prison. Searches were carried out at his place of residence.

It turned out that the young man not only wanted to commit massacres at the school, but also to assemble an explosive device. At home he had an object similar to an AK-74, dummy cartridges, and three air pistols. Details are provided by the website kp.ru.

Forensic examinations have been ordered. The student will be tested for sanity.

Earlier it was reported that an elderly teacher was accused of raping a student.