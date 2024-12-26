Eventful Christmas in Seville. Two men aged 39 and 40 had to be transferred to the Virgen del Rocío hospital: one injured by an assault and another for an accident. The events took place this Wednesday in Seville at the celebration of a party rave (usually held outdoors and with techno music) illegally held in the abandoned hospital complex of San Pablo.

A spokesperson for Andalusia Emergencies has reported that before 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday, telephone number 112 received several notices about a fight in which a man attacked with a machete to several people.

Subsequently, a few minutes later, another notice was received alerting of a car hit to a pedestrian on the Camino de la Reina in East Seville, so both events “are related.”