



Authorship

The Tiger Lillies from Shakespeare

Version and address

Oriol Broggi

Original songs

Martyn Jacques

Sound

Damien Bazin

Video

Francesc Iern

Lightning

Pep Barcoons

Locker room

Berta Riera

Interpreters

Enric Cambray, Màrcia Cisteró, Andrew Tarbet, Martyn Jacques, Budi Butenop, Adrian Stout

Place

Catalunya Library, Barcelona

The classics can always be given another twist. This is what Oriol Broggi does with ‘Macbeth‘Next to the London trio The Tiger Lillies and another acting trio capable of assuming all the tragedy papers. The Tiger Lillies … They put the vocalist’s songs Martyn Jacques: Coffee Resonances Berlin Concert Style Kurt Weill and dressings of Charanga Zíngara. It is about condensing in time and fifty minutes and in a tiny space the chronicle of the ambition of man who wanted to be king of Scotland. They had assured three witches from a sinister tree upon returning victorious of the battle with the Norwegians. The role of witches is in charge of the Tiger Lillies. Azuzado by his wife, Macbeth swallows a crown of blood on the testa after killing the old and weakened King Duncan. As blood asks for blood, others will follow others so that the usurper can settle in its tyrannical throne.

This Macbeth song that composes Broggi with British musicians is total theater. Choruses that, in the manner of the minstrels and the romances of strings, guide the multifaceted acting work of Andrew Tarbet, Marcia cisteró and Enric Cambray. The Gothic walls of the old hospital in the Santa Cruz Barcelona allow voices and music to reach an optimal acoustic. The scenic movement, wrapped by the videos of Francesc Iern And the sound of Damien Bazinallows to recreate each episode of the work and synchronize the successive incarnations of the actors in their characters. There is no lack of irony about the narrative adaptation of the Shakesperian classic.

The witches tell Macbeth that the promised absolute power was a fallacy. And the magnificent Tiger Lillies sentence with hyena giggles: murder, betrayal, hell, ambition, hypocrisy, greed … Conclusion: the tyrant’s life has been the story told by an idiot full of noise and fury. With masked musicians, accordions and piano regrets.

If they did not know Macbeth, it is time to access their dark kingdom. And if they knew him, they will never have enjoyed it in a format like the one that Broggi and the Tiger Lillies give us. Forward.











