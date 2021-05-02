Policemen of the Volgograd region found a macaque among the luggage in one of the regular buses. This is reported on website Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

As it became known, the bus followed from Moscow to Makhachkala. During an inspection in the luggage compartment, law enforcement officers found a cage with a monkey. The owner of the cargo, a 21-year-old resident of Makhachkala, did not have any documents for the animal. He himself said that he bought a monkey in Moscow through an advertisement on the Internet and was taking it to his home.

At the moment, the animal – presumably a Javanese macaque – is being examined by veterinarians. On the fact of transportation of the monkey, a check is carried out.

In January, almost six months later, a cat named Kuzya was found, who in August last year escaped from a carrier at Tunoshna airport in the Yaroslavl region. The owner of the pet was heading from Yaroslavl to St. Petersburg with a friend and a cat. After the travelers successfully passed security and proceeded to boarding, they were unexpectedly asked to check in their pet as checked baggage. Later, they were told that the cat knocked out the metal carrier grate with his forehead and fled from the luggage compartment.