FORMENTERA

A vessel named Irmao, 27.3 meters long, was badly damaged by fire while in the waters off Formentera, Spain. The event took place on August 12, and the vessel was engulfed in flames for a long time. All 17 people on board were rescued by a private boat before firefighters could intervene. The cause of the fire is still shrouded in mystery. This incident happened about a year after the 45-meter-long Aria SF yacht belonging to Italian Paolo Scudieri was destroyed by fire in Formentera. Previously known as B3, Irmao was built in 1995 at the Spanish shipyard Astondoa. Equipped with seven cabins and capable of reaching a maximum speed of 14 knots, both the internal and external aspects were designed by the Nuvolari Lenard design team. During the accident, only one crew member, a 39-year-old Spanish man, suffered minor burns. The event occurred while the yacht was anchored near Es Cavall d’en Borras beach, inside the Saline Natural Park. The owner is Diego Gomez Gonzalez, known in the poker world as “The Lion”. It is still unclear whether Gonzalez was on board at the time of the fire or if the yacht was chartered at an approximate cost of 53,000 euros per day.



00:35