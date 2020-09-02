Italian luxury clothing brand Bottega Veneta has released an expensive accessory made of paper. It is reported by Metro.

This is a beige bag made from 100% recycled material and is part of the Kraft collection. The product is covered with an aliphatic polyurethane film and a layer of microfiber, which makes it completely waterproof while maintaining the effect of crumpled craft paper. The inner part of the bag is made of genuine calfskin.

The cost of an accessory, depending on the size, varies from 845 to 1710 pounds sterling (from 60 to 122 thousand rubles).

According to fashion experts, the neutral design of the Kraft bag can be combined with any wardrobe item.

