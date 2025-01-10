A Moroccan nightclub in Torremolinos has announced that He is not going to allow “faggots” to enter his establishment. The room, which is called Casa Fátima Ino and which is defined as “a luxury Moroccan club”, has published a poster on the social network Instagram with its regulations, which literally establishes that they will not admit “fights, drugs, caps, flip flops or faggots.

And they say they do it this way because, as they say, the management “reserves the right of access.” But, by denying entry to these people, they could be incurring a crime against rights of this group.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid (PP), has firmly criticized the announcement of this nightclub: «In Torremolinos we are not going to tolerate these attitudes. Hate and homophobia have no place here and we will do everything in our power to ban this event and any club activity that encourages this unfortunate attitude. The only ones left are them,” he wrote in a message on the social network Instagram, in a publication that has as an image the photograph in which the establishment has written its “rules.”

According to Del Cid, Torremolinos is a city in which diversity and respect are one of «essential standards of behavior«. »Evidently the City Council cannot, nor should it, anywhere, but certainly in Torremolinos, consent to this, so we have to be proactive,« he commented in an audio sent to the media.









As confirmed, both the City Council’s legal services and the LGTBI groups are informed and working to “stop this” and will proceed judicially against the promoters of the event and people who are going to open this club. “We’ll see if that happens and we are working in that sense,” he concluded.

«For us, respect and diversity are a value, it is what characterizes us as a city and as a society. It’s what we work on, so that This type of homophobic behavior never has a place in a place like Torremolinos”, he concluded.

And Torremolinos is precisely one of the Spanish towns that have historically supported the LGBT community the most. The ‘Pride’ celebration is one of the biggest events in the environment of this group in Europe – last year more than 70,000 people attended – and it is a municipality very aware of the importance of fighting against homophobia.

Social media users were quick to echo this poster and numerous people have denounced the discriminatory treatment of this place towards the people of the group. As some users have recalled, the establishment would be committing a crime against LGBT rights by prohibiting entry based on their sexual orientation, as contemplated in the articles 3 and 25 of Law 4/2023, of February 28, for the real and effective equality of trans people and for the guarantee of the rights of LGBT people.

The place is not open yet. In fact, those responsible for the room have published their rules on the occasion of their openingwhich is scheduled for January 18 with an event that will cost 20 euros.

The publication of these discriminatory norms also comes in a sensitive momentsince precisely this week the sentence was released in the Samuel case, the young homosexual who was murdered by a group beating in La Coruña: 24 years in prison for Diego Montaña, 20 years for ‘Llumba’ and for Kaio; and 10 for Míguez.

Samuel Luiz was murdered early morning on July 3, 2021 in front of the Riazor beach in A Coruña, in a case that as of this Wednesday has a judicial resolution for the seven people involved, with six convicted – two minors who were in another trial – and one woman acquitted.

The sentence imposes 24 years in prison on the main accused, Diego Montaña, who attacked him shouting “faggot”when the aggravating circumstance of discrimination based on sexual orientation occurs. This is a sentence very close to the legal maximum -25 years-, which does not apply because the jury did not appreciate the aggravating factor of cruelty.