The Bolsonaro era had ended without a true end. The president had not organized the expected rebellion against the opinion of the polls that gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by a narrow margin, but he did not hand over the presidential sash “republicanly” either. On the contrary, the former Brazilian president appeared in a curious photo in Orlando eating fried chicken at a famous American chain while Lula was preparing to assume his third term. But, in the end, Bolsonaro – who insisted on embodying a kind of South American Trumpism – had his Brazilian version of the assault on the Capitol, two years after that “deed”.

Beyond the details, which will be revealed, about who chartered the buses, how the mobilization was organized, what logistical resources were available and how the initial police/military laxity operated, the truth is that what happened in Brasilia tells us about a type of extreme right that, with a discourse of “law and order”, blows up the current formal and informal institutions and generates images that rhyme with pure and simple anarchy. A “lumpen” extreme right that had one of its maximum expressions in Bolsonarism. These rights may end up being -contrary to the opinion of many progressives- more of a threat than a guarantee for the “system”. The insurrectionary emotion, the strange folklore, the conspiracy, replace any political calculation. What happened in Brazil fits into a climate of the time, in which there seem to be many who want to set Gotham City on fire.

In 2020, we saw attempts to take over the German Parliament by ultra groups (the government considered these events an unbearable attack on the heart of democracy). During the violent melee, right-wing chants were chanted and flags of the former German Reich, banners with the Q for QAnon (a famous conspiracy platform) and neo-Nazi emblems were displayed, causing a strong wave of outrage in German democratic public opinion. And recently, German security services shut down a far-right network planning an extravagant coup. In Italy, anti-vaccine groups infiltrated by the extreme right tried to take over Palazzo Chigi, the seat of government, in 2021. “Tonight we will take Rome,” the neo-fascist group Forza Nuova then threatened.

In a somewhat different vein, the failed attack -almost- against Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, committed by members of a gang of sugar flake vendors, showed links between haters and informal political groups organized through WhatsApp, immersed in curious forms of radicalization.

It will be necessary to see, in the near future, how the opposite tendencies to normalization/demonization and the rupture of the status quo that nest in the extreme right of the 21st century; and the dynamics of many unleashed forces that are difficult to control.

In the Brazilian case, the images of Brasilia seem quite similar to a boomerang for Bolsonarismo. That the main Brazilian media referred to the radical Bolsonaristas as terrorists shows how much the country changed from the days of Lula’s arrest to those of his triumphant return to power (Or State of S. Paulo He maintained in an editorial that “the insurgent coup leaders and those who support them must be punished in an exemplary manner”). And that change operated thanks to Bolsonaro himself. With his extreme right-wing gang style and vulgar, which more than building an authoritarian regime degraded ad infinitum civic life, broke its bridges with part of the elites and ended up isolating Brazil in the world, managed to get a large part of the power groups to end up “amnestiing” Lula after having mercilessly demonized him. Meanwhile, he negotiated a democratic front “until he hurt” to remove Bolsonaro from power.

The problem, in the case of Brazil, is that Bolsonarismo obtained almost half of the votes cast and left a trail of lunatics in action. Indeed, these days we could see people invoking the support of extraterrestrials with the flashlights of their cell phones facing the sky, camps at the doors of the barracks asking for a coup, calls for holy war… and even those who They denied that Lula was the president and pointed out that General Augusto Heleno was already in charge. That Brazil goes through local power groups, security forces, churches, agribusiness sectors… and this January 8, a sample of it appeared vandalizing institutions such as Congress; a Congress where the Bolsonaristas will have a great representation.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine piaui He summed up the current tension: “It has never been so easy and never so difficult to organize a coup.” The coup leaders managed, apparently with the acquiescence of sectors of the security forces, to enter various institutions; but a blow is something else. Precisely what is surprising about this type of new type of insurrectionary movement, with the assault on the Capitol as its maximum expression, is its extreme strategic incompetence. Something that can reassure and unsettle us at the same time.

