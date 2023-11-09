Thursday, November 9, 2023, 12:59



| Updated 11:21 p.m.

A luminous tree 20 meters high will preside over the Plaza de España at Christmas. It will be the main novelty of this year’s extraordinary lighting, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by the Councilor for Industrial Services, Antonio David Sánchez. He recalled that the last two Christmases a large fir tree was formed with garlands of lights and tinsel ribbons in the fountain in the Plaza del Óvalo, taking advantage of the structure of the equestrian monument ‘Apotheosis’, dedicated to the processionist, but on this occasion the team The government has opted to return to the Plaza de España, where the metal structure was installed for the first time in 2018.

The objective is to keep the historic center “alive” and for Lorca and visitors to frequent that area of ​​the city to take photos next to the tree, he explained. The elements that were used in the Oval fir tree will be recycled to decorate other spaces in the city, the mayor said.

This year’s will be four meters higher than the one placed five years ago, Sánchez explained, and “it will be different from what we have seen.” The Councilor for Celebrations, María de las Huertas García, clarified that its shape will be a star and that it can be crossed from side to side at the bottom. She added that a stage will be set up in the Plaza de España, but that installing the transparent tent of previous years for holding musical and children’s performances under cover is ruled out. The street lamps that surround the area and the balconies of the Town Hall will show off Christmas motifs to complete the decoration.

The City Council will invest 32,000 euros in the assembly and rental of the luminous tree, to which 120,000 euros will be added for the extraordinary Christmas decoration. This week the workers have already begun to carry out the necessary pre-installation to begin placing the garlands of colored light bulbs in the streets and squares of the urban center and districts in the coming days. The quantity will be similar to previous years, but the designs and coloring will be different. The most special and striking decoration has been reserved for Juan Carlos I Avenue, the most commercial in the city, and for Corredera, Pío XII and Alporchones streets, in the historic center, which will be in keeping with the monumental area in which it is located. they find. The Christmas decorations will be completed by 30 light trees that were made in previous years by the students of the training programs of the Department of Local Development and that will be distributed throughout the squares of the urban area and the districts. The official lighting is scheduled for December 2 and the Department of Celebrations is preparing a show for the occasion, which will take place in the Plaza de España.