At the age of 40, Luis Scola continues to be the protagonist every time he takes to the field, as he did this Sunday, when he achieved a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds in the triumph of his team, Varese, by 110 to 105 in two extra times at Cremona of local, by the 19th date of the A series of Italian basketball.

The captain of the Argentine team was on the court for 36 minutes and added 8 of 13 doubles, 2 of 7 triples and 8 of 10 free. He was the top scorer of his team and one of the match’s scorers together with Giuseppe Poet, which ended with the same number of units for the visiting team, Varese’s direct rival at the bottom of the table.

With that brilliant performance by Scola, the Lombard team added their second consecutive victory, On Thursday, they had defeated 76-74 also at home to Happy brindisi, in a pending duel of the 15th day of the championship. Thus, he came out of the last place in the classification. Now he ranks second to last with a record of five celebrations and eleven defeats.

In a very close match, in which neither team managed to escape much in scoring at any time, Scola started and had his best moment in the second quarter. In that quarter, he had eleven points, with 2-5 doubles, an ERA of 100 percent from the line of three (2 of 2) and a free. Varese, the same, went to rest one down: 48-49.

The second half was also very level and the closing of the regular time, heartbreaking. With 18 seconds remaining, Varese was leading 88 to 84. With less than ten seconds left on the clock, David cournooh he hit an incredible triple that gave Cremona the lead 87-85. It seemed like a visitor’s victory. But there was still time for more.

On the last play of the night Strauntis Aturs took an offensive rebound and on the final buzzer, he hit a doubles that equalized the score and forced the supplementary.

The first overtime, with the players of the teams quite tired, ended again tied 95-95. And in the second, from the hand of Anthony Beane, second scorer of the team with 27 points, and Scola, who in that quarter collected six points (one doubles and four free), the local secured the victory.

On Wednesday, Varese will visit Brescia in a duel pending the 16th date.

Scola returned to play eleven days ago, after nearly a month away from the courts after testing positive for coronavirus on January 2. The captain of the Argentine team passed the disease asymptomatic and returned to the courts as soon as he was discharged. Stainless, at the age of 40 he shone again this Sunday with Varese’s shirt to feed his illusion of playing the Tokyo Olympics.

