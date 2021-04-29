While the expectation grows to know what new measures will be taken by the National Government to contain coronavirus infections, a flight from the German company Lufthansa arrived in the country this Wednesday night with 244,800 vaccines Sinopharm, from China.

Thus the operation was completed for a million doses, which were transferred in three planes. The previous two, from Aerolineas Argentinas (AA), had brought in 755,200 between Sunday and Monday.

For this Thursday, meanwhile, the arrival of another AA service is expected that will bring the fourth (and for now last) million Sinopharm to the country.

This time, the plane will be able to bring the entire shipment in its holds, because the packaging of the doses is different from that of the last two trips. Each presentation box contains three vials of the vaccine, which is why the cargo volume is reduced, as explained by official sources.

Thus Argentina will complete a total of 10,927,945 doses received (among all brands).

In addition, during the early morning, another flight of the flag airline will depart for Russia. He plans to return on Friday with a new batch of Sputnik V vaccines, whose composition has not yet been communicated.

Second application

The new shipment of the Chinese vaccine that will finish arriving this Thursday will be applied to people who have already received the first dose, according to the recommendation agreed at the meetings of the National Immunization Commission and the Federal Health Council that were held last week.

This decision is due to the fact that no new contracts were signed with the Chinese company, so the arrival of more doses is not certain in the future.

“We are working at a good pace, with several weekly arrivals. It is a job that, as a flag carrier, fills us with pride since it allows the National Government to continue the vaccination plan,” said Pablo Ceriani, President of Airlines Argentinas.

The “Operation Beijing“As they call this new chapter of the arrival of vaccines in the corridors of the Casa Rosada, it will complete in this way the four million of doses that Argentina bought from the laboratory of the Institute of Biological Products based in the capital of China.

As usual, from the Casa Rosada website they broadcast live the arrival of the new plane with the doses.

