A loyal dog guards a little girl in the heart of the desert

A loyal dog remained next to a missing four-year-old girl with autism all night in the middle of the barren desert, who was not found until after the rescuer dreamed of her whereabouts.

The little “Molly” lost her way with her family in the Simpson desert in Australia, on Friday, which led to the police chasing her using helicopters, drones and police dogs, according to the Egyptian newspaper “Sada Al Balad”.

The girl, who also suffers from hearing impairment, disappeared from a gas station, where the family last saw her on Friday, to intensify their efforts to search for the poor girl.

Despite a massive emergency services operation trying to find young Molly, her cousin, “Coy Kenny,” said community and family members were the ones who eventually found the missing girl.

Mrs. Kenny said that one of them had a mysterious dream that guided them to the child’s path, and this dream was the lifeblood of the child, and her family found her.

Ms Kenny said Molly had walked about eight kilometers and was seen sitting quietly with her puppy on a small hill on the edge of the rugged Simpson Desert on a Saturday afternoon.

When a group of community members went out to search for the missing girl, they walked for about six hours, and Mrs. Kenny said, “They were beeping, singing and praising until you heard them.”