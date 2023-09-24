It is obvious that there are socioeconomic inequalities between people, which arise from a variety of differences determined by the economic position of an individual in relation to others, and which are based on economic income, educational level, employment status or occupation. and ethnicity. And these inequalities have an impact on people’s health.

Generally, it is the case that individuals of a low socioeconomic level live in more depressed areas and have a higher prevalence of more unfavorable health-related behaviors that entail a greater risk of morbidity and mortality. The healthy behavior model of the 80s already discussed that the most unhealthy habits such as smoking, low intake of fruits and vegetables or a sedentary lifestyle are more predominant in the lower social classes.

If we want to know how to reduce health inequalities, it is important to understand the interaction between socioeconomic status and healthy behaviors to determine future health at a global level. Sedentary behaviors or the level of physical activity do not escape this interaction with socioeconomic level. So much so that in 2020 a working group of the World Health Organization (WHO) already identified a knowledge gap in understanding the role of socioeconomic level on the relationship between physical activity and sedentary lifestyle with health, an issue that It is considered essential to reduce health inequalities.

An inverse association between socioeconomic level and the level of physical activity has been demonstrated, although with limitations. This means that people with a higher level of education, better jobs and a higher level of income have higher levels of physical activity in general. And, on the contrary, the level of physical activity is more decreased in those people with a lower educational level and less income. Even for similar exposure to risk factors, groups with lower socioeconomic status have worse general health indicators; This phenomenon is known as the vulnerability hypothesis.

We could then think, in line with this hypothesis, that this harmful association of low levels of physical activity and high sedentary behavior with negative effects on health is stronger in groups with low socioeconomic status. A recent study with more than 300,000 participants aged 40 to 69 years, this confirms this hypothesis of vulnerability in relation to physical activity. This study suggests that unhealthy behaviors, specifically a sedentary lifestyle, may cause more harm in lower socioeconomic groups. This vulnerability hypothesis is also maintained at older ages. For example, a systematic review that analyzes the effects of socioeconomic status on how retirement impacts physical activity and sedentary behaviors suggests that retirement has a more favorable impact on groups with higher socioeconomic status.

He ecological model which attempts to explain why some people are active, while others are not, postulates that both the physical and social environment (economic conditions, social norms, urbanization, industrialization…) are important determinants of physical activity. Although there is still enough research to fully understand the relationship between socioeconomic level and physical activity, it seems clear that more disadvantaged socioeconomic environments do not help to initiate or maintain healthy lifestyles related to physical activity that promote good general health.

This is why public health interventions aimed at physical activity and sedentary behavior should focus on people and areas of lower socioeconomic status to reduce and narrow health inequalities. Furthermore, these interventions could be those that present a greater benefit/cost return.

