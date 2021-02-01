The Sabadell will try today win over Logroñés, which throughout the week has been dragging several cases of COVID, for many more reasons than the three points (follow the game live on AS.com). He will try to win to stop being the one worst place of the category and improve performance at home, but also to maintain the unbeaten streak that lasts six days. And he will try to win to get away from the drop places and get closer to Logroñés. The Riojans look askance at dangerous positions (they are six points away), but they cannot relax. The Sabadell wants get them into the fight.

With Pierre Cornud sanctioned and Querol injured as the only casualties, one of the unknowns of the eleven of Hidalgo is knowing who will occupy the left band. The natural choice is Ozkoidi, although Oscar Rubio, who can also play on the left, comes from playing a good role with a goal included against him Almeria. Could even play Héber Pena, who has already served in that position, so Hidalgo has many options. In the offensive part of the team will follow a priori the trident formed by Álvaro, Stoichkov and Guruzeta, three men who ensure a good amount of chances for Sabadell.

For his part, Logroñés will visit the Nova Creu Alta depleted by the virus: Álex Pérez, Siddiki, Zelu and Vitoria they are isolated. Neither will the starting striker, Leo Ruiz, sanctioned by accumulation of cards, neither predictably Petcoff nor the captain, Iñaki, still with muscle problems. So the list, of circumstances (and without communicating publicly the day before), will be completed soccer team members… And perhaps the first winter addition, Nano Table, that occupies the gap left by Rajiv van la Parra, rescinded.

Dani Pacheco, without a team after Málaga’s ERE, and Nano Table, loaned by Cádiz, I already know they had trained with their new partners, but both were waiting for deletions (there are no free chips) to be registered before the close of the market. The coach, Sergio Rodríguez, considers that “it is not an abnormal situation”, although They go the vine He disappeared from the map to negotiate his departure. We will see if there are more movements this Monday. The good thing is that white and red have six points Of diference on the descent. The bad, that they face a decisive duel under the minimum against Sabadell.