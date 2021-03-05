After almost a year closed – first due to the pandemic and then due to remodeling works – next Monday, March 15 Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport will reopen (Aeroparque) with national and regional flights, and in addition to Aerolineas Argentinas, the other company that confirmed its cabotage operations from the renovated terminal is low cost Jetsmart: from Tuesday 16, the company will present a reinforced schedule of flights from Buenos Aires to Neuquén and from Buenos Aires to Córdoba.

“Since March we renew our proposal to and from the province of Córdoba with more frequencies and better schedules. From March 16 we will have two daily frequencies between Aeroparque and Córdoba, from Tuesday to Thursday, and new hours for our services on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday ”, commented Darío Ratinoff, commercial manager of Jetsmart.

And he added that the company will also offer six weekly flights between Neuquén and Buenos Aires As of the same date, with new schedules, and it will also continue to operate twice a week the flights that connect directly -without passing through Buenos Aires- this Patagonian city with Salta and Rosario.

Inauguration of the first Jetsmart domestic flight, from El Palomar to Mendoza, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Rates, protocols and punctuality

To start this new stage, the airline, which operates with a fleet of Airbus A320 neo aircraft, launched an important promotion to fly from Aeroparque to both Córdoba and Neuquén, with rates that start from $ 1,999 (final) by section ($ 3,998 round trip), and the possibility of paying in up to six interest-free installments, to travel from April.

“We know how important the air connection between the provinces is for the reactivation of each city and for the national economy. For this reason, now that the summer season is over in most destinations, we adapt our proposal to contribute to the development of commercial activity, even for those who need to go and return during the day, ”the executive highlighted.

And he pointed out that the company will continue to operate the route to Bariloche with a frequency more consistent with the low season and at the beginning of classes in the different provinces.

Hygiene. The company achieved a double certification of its biosafety protocols. Photo: Jetsmart

Recently Jetsmart -which began operating domestic flights in the country in April 2019- announced that in the first month of 2021 it operated all its scheduled flights -without cancellations- with a 95% average punctuality, and it is the only domestic airline that got a double certification of its biosafety protocols, including that of the international IRAM standard.

The airline was founded by the global group Indigo Partners, which operates Airbus’s newest fleet in America. It flies in Argentina and Chile and has transported more than 5 million passengers, according to data from January 2020. And despite the pandemic that seriously affected the industry, the company has the goal of reaching 100 aircraft and 100 million passengers in 2026.