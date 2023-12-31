A love under the tree: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

A Love Under the Tree is the film broadcast on Rete 4 this evening, 31 December 2023, at 9.20pm for New Year's Eve. It is a 2004 film directed by Chazz Palminteri. Let's see the plot and cast together.

Plot

The film tells the stories of five people who, despite not knowing each other, are destined to cross paths due to a series of episodes that happen on Christmas Eve. Rose (Susan Sarandon) is a publisher who has divorced her husband and now finds herself having to take care of her mother who has fallen ill with Alzheimer's. Then there is Artie (Alan Arkin), an old waiter still deeply in love with his beloved Angelina, his deceased wife and, like every Christmas, he believes that she has been reincarnated in Mike (Paul Walker), Nina's (Penélope) jealous partner Cruz). The young couple is about to break up precisely because of his crazy jealousy. And finally Jules (Marcus Thomas), a boy who prefers to spend the Christmas holidays in the emergency room, to the point of injuring himself, because he keeps his most beautiful childhood memories in the hospital. A tangle of lives in which Charlie (Robin Williams) insinuates himself, a mysterious character who will approach Rose to make her understand that she must learn to take care of herself first and then of others… Will Christmas be able to fix their lives with its unmistakable magic?

A love under the tree: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Alan Arkin, Penélope Cruz, Kim Bubbs, David Julian Hirsh, Chantal S. Lonergan, Chazz Palminteri, Erika Rosenbaum, Susan Sarandon, Maurizio Terrazzano, Marcus Thomas, Robin Williams, Paul Walker, Victoria Sanchez, Gianpaolo Venuta, Marcia Bennett, Ruth Chiang, Sonny Marinelli, Daniel Sunjata. Let's see the performers and characters:

Susan Sarandon: Rose Harrison

Penélope Cruz: Nina Vazquez

Paul WalkerMike Riley

Alan Arkin: Artie Venezuela

Marcus Thomas: Jules Calvert

Chazz Palminteri: Arizona

Robin Williams: Charlie Boyd

Erika Rosenbaum: Merry

