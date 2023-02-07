Ignatius Farray, in charge of the ‘podcast’, ‘Sgunda acepción’, photographed in the Malasaña neighborhood of Madrid Claudio Alvarez

This month, we select three titles that turn reality on its head. They are a humorous space around the definitions of the RAE, a story about a ship stranded in Mexico and the story of a great virtual scam.

playing with the RAE

The search for the word of the year by linguistic institutions is increasingly original. To the point that the one chosen in December 2022 by the Urgent Spanish Foundation are actually two: Artificial Intelligence. A “complex expression due to its presence in the media and the resulting ethical consequences,” say those responsible. Ignatius Farray and Miguel Maldonado put their own spin on the concept in Second meaning. In this podcast from Cadena SER, both apply their particular sense of humor every week to redefine a concept of the Spanish language. Based on the official meaning of the RAE, they draft a second, less orthodox definition, they themselves say that to provide more nuances. One of the first terms they have faced is love. Sounds like a hoax to both of them. One of your own and biological with which you can pay only half of the flat or someone else’s, designed to sell things. The idea is to build your own alternative dictionary.

mystery on a ship

Alvarado, an hour from the Mexican port of Veracruz, has a history of running aground. In Montserratthe writer and producer of true crime Fernando Benavides builds the story of one of them for Spotify. In the first of the chapters, two fishermen walk along the beach and find it. On its mast is a crucified man. And inside they discover three brutally murdered bodies and an African girl chained in the machine room. The mystery surrounding the origin of the ship, of which they only know its name, inscribed on one of its sides: Montserrat. The voice of actress Ana de la Reguera narrates this mysterious story that she knows how to keep the listener on edge throughout its eight episodes.

In English: ‘Sweet Bobby’

We rescue as podcast in a foreign language one of the most commented last year in English. Kirat Assi, a Londoner who spent eight years in love with a person who did not exist, tells in Sweet Bobby the emotional scam he suffered through most of his thirties. The affair could occur thanks to the anonymity of computer technologies. Bobby is real. In fact, they share mutual friends and are part of the Punjabi community in the British capital. But it was another person who used the image of this attractive cardiologist on Messenger, WhatsApp and Skype to maintain a long-distance relationship, supposedly from New York, with the protagonist of this story. And he also created other fictional virtual characters that Assi ended up turning into her personal network. In reality, whoever was manipulating her life and her career lived 20 minutes from her house. Throughout six chapters, this podcast Tortoise Media knows how to manage information, even allowing some spoilers at the beginning of the story, to explain how a virtual lie of this caliber could be maintained for so long.

