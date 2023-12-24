A love of his own: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 24 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, While You Were Sleeping, a 1995 American film directed by Jon Turteltaub, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Chicago. Lucy is a girl who works at the subway ticket office. She lives a solitary existence, without a partner or a family, in the vain wait for Peter, a charming and mysterious boy she sees every morning at the bus stop, to notice her. Even on Christmas Eve, the moment that makes the girl even more disconsolate than her, she runs into the boy she is in love with, and as always she is unable to tell him anything about her secret feeling for her; that morning, however, Peter is robbed and thrown onto the tracks, where he hits his head and loses consciousness: Lucy rushes in and drags him away, saving his life before a train hits him.

The girl takes Peter to the hospital, where he is placed in a coma. Here a nurse, misunderstanding, thinks that Lucy is her girlfriend, throwing her into an endless series of misunderstandings despite herself when her large family arrives at the boy's bedside, who also immediately like the girl. The lonely Lucy can't help but lie more and more every day, also because a part of herself is finally happy to be surrounded by so much affection. The only one to keep his distance is Jack, Peter's brother, who does nothing to hide his doubts about the girl's stories; Nonetheless, an attraction soon arises between the two that brings even more havoc to this complicated balance of love and lies.

A love of his own: the cast

We have seen the plot of A Love of His Own, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sandra Bullock: Lucy Eleanor Moderatz

Bill Pullman: Jack Callaghan

Peter Gallagher: Peter Callaghan

Peter Boyle: Ox Callaghan

Jack Warden: Saul

Glynis Johns: Elsie

Micole Mercurio: Midge Callaghan

Jason Bernard: Jerry Wallace

Michael RispoliJoey Fusco, Jr.

Monica KeenaMary Callaghan

Streaming and TV

Where to see A Love of His Own live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.