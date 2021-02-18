‘Between us’ does not count anything new, apparently, titles like ’80 egunean (In 80 days)’ immediately come to mind, but he does it with elegance and knowing how to be. First film by Filippo Meneghetti, it presents two elderly women who have been secretly romantically involved for a long time. They live in a village in the interior of France and, in the eyes of others, they are two good neighbors who live in different apartments in the same block. They get along very well, but no one imagines that their common history goes further. An unexpected turn in their reality pushes them to air, inevitably, their love in hiding. Barbara Sukowa (‘Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe’) and Martine Chevallier (‘It’s Fidel’s Fault’) play the main characters, Nina and Madeleine, whose passion has been hidden for decades, in a film that puts silence first in front of the dialogues. The work of the cast is essential in a proposal nominated for best foreign language film at last year’s Golden Globes, with four nominations at the César Awards, including best first film.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Between us’.



“One day, a friend told me about two old women who lived above his apartment,” says the head of ‘Entre nosotras’ about the genesis of a script that took six years to finalize. “They were recently widows and lived opposite each other and to feel less alone, they always left the door open. From this anecdote, the film began to sprout in me ». Winner of the award for Best Film and Best Performance for Sukowa at the 25th edition of the OUFF (Ourense Film Festival), it raises universal problems, with which everyone can identify, regardless of sexual condition. He speaks “of imposture, of those games of facades and mirrors,” says the director. “What interests me is what deviates from the norm. I think it is above all a film about the gaze of others. And about self-censorship. An invisible but very violent censorship. The look we have on ourselves is nourished by that of our family members and that of society. And we ended up internalizing all this ». Nina and Madeleine live their situation like a game, they have fun pretending to be neighbors in front of others, but suddenly what made them laugh makes them suffer.

‘Between us’ makes it clear that there is a sexual life at any age. The lesbian love between the protagonists is gradually revealed to the viewer. The staging, the use of spaces, is one of the film’s strengths, with thoughtful camera movements in pursuit of the narrative. The work of the artistic team’s direction seems fundamental. “I wanted to work with actresses who were comfortable with their age and who were very different at the same time,” Meneghetti points out. «First because the characters are, but also because I needed them to complement each other in terms of dramatic play. Martine Chevallier is an immense stage actress and her experience shows. Barbara Sukowa, is an iconic independent film actress and very different in terms of energy. Game-wise, they function very differently, as do Nina and Madeleine in their respective lives. I love the idea that each character draws on the talent of the other but also on the story of the character they embody. We rehearsed very little but we talked a lot before shooting and the actresses got involved in the project very early, which allowed us to write the characters for them. “