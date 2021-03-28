Egyptian sources familiar with the progress of the internal investigations of the Railways Authority in the case of the two trains colliding in the Sohag Governorate, south of the country, exploded a resounding surprise, as they revealed that the train driver who collided with the other train from the back was leaving the train to help him to complete the trip under the pretext of catching up with an appointment.

The sources added, to the Egyptian newspaper “Al-Shorouk”, that the assistant was unable to deal with the surprise of the other train in front of him, so he threw himself, which caused him a broken foot and was kept in a hospital.

The train driver turned himself in to the authorities hours after the accident, and admitted details that the Attorney General will announce upon completion of the investigations.

A voice message was circulated asking the driver and his assistant to stop so that there would be no collision with the stopped train, but no response was received from either of them.

Yesterday, Friday, a collision between two trains, one at a standstill and the other moving quickly, killed at least 19 people and injured 185 others.