A sound similar to an explosion was heard in Pavlovsky, Pushkinsky and Kolpinsky districts of St. Petersburg

A loud sound similar to an explosion was heard on the night of Thursday, April 27, in three districts of St. Petersburg. This is reported in Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika”.

According to the publication, we are talking about the Pavlovsky, Pushkinsky and Kolpinsky districts of the city. The emergency services who arrived at the call of residents did not find anything suspicious.