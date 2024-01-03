A few months ago, The Hague was shocked by a new scam that robbed ATM users of their money. A so-called cash trap ensured that banknotes they wanted to withdraw remained stuck. The Romanian criminal who stuck the metal covers on ATMs now claims in court that he barely made any money from it.
Maarten Bakker
Latest update:
20:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#39A #lot #unrest39 #discovery #cash #traps #man #earned #39at #euros39
Leave a Reply