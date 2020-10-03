The 19th edition of the Nuit Blanche takes place on Saturday October 3 in Paris, despite the very poor health situation in the capital. Mayor Anne Hidalgo has decided to maintain this contemporary art route, in compliance with health rules.

It is inevitably a somewhat special White Night ahead. With a paradox: inviting Parisians to discover, in public space or in museums, contemporary works while avoiding gatherings. The Paris City Hall promises to be very vigilant on the gauges and on physical distancing: “Insofar as, since last week, groups of more than ten people are to be avoided in public spaces, we will ensure that participants do not gather together and that the groups do not exceed this number., explains Carine Rolland, Culture Assistant. For this, we doubled the number of mediators: around fifty were planned to give access to works and talk about them. The workforce has been doubled, to raise awareness of barrier gestures and the needs of physical distancing. “

Despite the reinforced presence of mediators, Nuit Blanche had to partially review its copy due to the health situation. A performance planned under the Canopée des Halles was moved because there was too much risk of crowding and others, in the off, were simply canceled.

This 19th Nuit Blanche, imagined the day after confinement, favors outdoor proposals: “From the start we felt that we needed to have a lot of things in the open air, in gardens or in the somewhat forgotten corners of certain museums. And the artists quite shared this opinion, confirms Christophe Leribault, director of the Petit Palais and one of the four artistic directors of this 2020 edition. It is sometimes necessary to reserve, as for the Zatkine museum or the Bourdelle museum, but many spaces remain open to free strolling such as the Petit Palais and its gardens, the esplanade of the Museum of modern art or the courtyard of the Galliera Palace.“

It is also an opportunity to rediscover these places, metamorphosed through the eyes of artists.Christophe Leribault, one of the four artistic directors of the Nuit Blanche

This White Night 2020, which questions our relationship with nature, is more sober. It will undoubtedly also be less crowded than the 2019 edition, which had gathered a million and a half Parisians and Ile-de-France residents.

Sanitary protocol for the White Night: listen to the report by Anne Chépeau