Great Spanish representation among the candidates for the FIFA The Best award for the best players in the world, specifically between December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023 in the men’s category and from August 1, 2022 to August 20, 2023 for the women’s award.

Among the nominees, and without taking into account the World Cup in Qatar, the Champions League champion Manchester City takes the cake, with up to six of the twelve candidates for the award in their ranks, among them the Spanish midfielder Rodri Hernández, in addition to the Norwegian Erling Haaland, a big favorite, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez and Ilkay Gündogan, who this summer has changed the ‘sky blue’ shirt for the Barça blue one.

Also competing for The Best is Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, a key player in European runners-up Inter Milan and now in Saudi Al-Nassr; Napoli attackers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskheliah, who led the Neapolitan team to an unprecedented Scudetto in more than three decades; Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, teammates at Paris Saint-Germain before the Argentine’s departure to Inter Miami in the MLS, and the Englishman Declan Rice, undisputed leader of West Ham that won the Conference League and protagonist of one of the transfers of the summer with his signing for Arsenal.

Spain shines brightly among the candidates, which strongly reflects the world title that the team won in Sydney in August. Aitana Bonmatí is the favorite, with her MVP title in the World Cup, and alongside her are also the champions Jenni Hermoso and Salma Paralluelo as well as Mapi León, one of the rebels who did not back down and therefore was not in the tournament , although he was a key player in Barça’s Champions-League double.

The four Spaniards share the nomination with four runners-up in the world with England, Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh and Lauren James, as well as with the Australians Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr or the Swedish Amanda Ilestedt, all of them semi-finalists in the World Cup . The Japanese Hinata Miyazawa, the French Kadidiatou Diani, the American Lindsey Horan and the Colombian Linda Caicedo, who plays for Real Madrid, complete the list of 16 candidates.

Coaches and goalkeepers



The Spanish prominence also extends to the category of coaches, with Josep Guardiola as a favorite in the men’s competition after City’s historic treble last season, his disciple Xavi as a contender after the League title won by Barça, and Jonatan Giráldez nominated in women’s football with Barça’s Champions-League double as the main argument.

Among the goalkeepers, the Spanish Cata Coll and Sandra Paños are among the best, one for her work in the World Cup knockout phase with the national team and the other, curiously starting ahead of Coll herself in Barcelona, ​​for her performance in the Barcelona goal. Thibaut Courtois and Marc André ter Stegen, two of the League’s flagships, are running in the men’s category.