‘During my psychology studies, I often wondered why we don’t teach what I learned to more people than just future psychologists. There are so many situations in life, such as burnout or exclusion and discrimination, where it would help if we better understand the emotions behind them and know how to deal with them. Shouldn’t psychology be a high school subject?

“I put that question to the vice principal of my old secondary school, and she gave me the opportunity to develop an elective module. For 200 euros I taught that module eight times. No money of course, but a great opportunity – and the reactions were enthusiastic. That’s how I rolled into education and started my own company. Now, two years later, I work with an internal team of four people, we have fifty trainers around us and we teach at about fifty schools across the country.

“When I started, I was single and wanted to eventually be able to buy a house, so I immediately decided to become my own boss. You usually don’t earn much in education, but as an entrepreneur you have more control over what you earn if you do your best. The profit I’m making now is my income, and I’m quite happy with that. I would like to earn more, but given the industry, it is still looking for what is appropriate.”

‘I now have a friend and we recently bought a house together in Maassluis. It is a 1930s house that was for sale for 365,000 euros. We paid 426,000 for it. At first I thought it wasn’t that bad with what still had to be done, but all in all it’s quite something: a new kitchen, bathroom and floor, and plastering still needs to be done. We have a construction deposit of 75,000 euros and as long as that is sufficient, we will do most of it. Fortunately, I already had a lot of furniture, so we’re pretty much done with the furnishing. From May we will really live together, now I still have the costs of my rental home in Haarlem.

“Until I was approached for this column, I didn’t have a good idea of ​​what I was spending each month. Now that I have listed all the numbers, I understand why I often have little left at the end of the month. I think a free life is very important, especially one with many social moments. So I regularly go out to dinner with friends or have a coffee and then I don’t pay attention to what I spend. And that counts.

“I should be a little more financially aware. Then I can start saving again and set it aside to be able to travel more, because that is also important to me. I used to get by on less, so it should be possible to spend a little less.”

Net income: 3,250 euros on average Joint charges: living 1,200 euros; insurance 200 euros; mobile/internet/tv 80 euros; car 600 euros; groceries 400 euros; charities 80 euros; subscriptions 50 euros; sports 90 euros; clothing 150 euros; beauty 150 euros; catering 250 euros Save: not Last big purchase: winter coat 400 euros

